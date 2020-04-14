In the winter of 1838-39, Polish composer and pianist Frederic Chopin and his lover, the British female author George Sand, spent several months closeted away in an abandoned Carthusian monastery, Cartoixa Real, high above the town of Valdemossa on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Their stay made the place an historic destination for future generations of travelers.
By some incredible chance my then-wife and I were able to book a two-room suite at this very enchanted place, by then an inn, in the 1980s and experience a bit of what Chopin and Sand’s life must have been like.
First of all, the rooms or suites are the former cells of the Carthusian monks, a cloistered order that favored a hermitage, or solitary experience. Each cell gave onto a stone-walled garden, perhaps 14-by-20-feet. The monk-hermit who occupied that space was able to plant and harvest much of his own food. Presumably supplements to his harvest would be brought to his door.
The monk spent his time in what we would consider “severe solitude.” Chopin and Sand probably did as well, as Chopin was ill and Sand was bent on nursing him back to health.
The setting favored contemplation, scripture reading and prayer. During the monastery’s time, the monks were expected to “stay put” and deepen their spiritual life. One chilling item assigned to each cell was a human skull. The monks would hold the skull in their hands to bring home the reality of their own destiny: death and passage to the next life.
For Americans who frequently push aside thoughts of mortality and prefer to highlight the coming weekend’s pleasures in day tripping, partying or theater-going, the very notion of contemplating the end of our earthly existence is almost taboo.
That moment, however, will come upon each of us. We will be far better off being prepared than having death take us by surprise.
The current novel coronavirus pandemic may be a call to slow down the pace of our busy lifestyles and welcome what many consider to be so unwelcome: an opportunity to “stay put,” read, think, pray, and contemplate our purpose. And remember:
“Be still and know that I am God” (Ps. 46:10).
That is certainly the message we’ve been receiving from televised mass at 8 a.m. daily on EWTN. Or as my wife, Paula, said: “I think God is trying to get our attention.”
A dear friend from my days in France, Ursula Brun, emailed me: “I’m convinced that the Lord has left us in this impasse to show us how powerless we are on our own. “
She continued: “We have gone too far in our disrespect of God’s very existence, in denying him, rejecting him and blaspheming him, the One who is supreme Master of our lives.”
We would do well indeed to return to a focus upon our Creator, in prayer and in outreach to those around us. Exchange a smile or a “Good morning” — from six feet away or by phone — and above all, “God bless you.”
Please pray for the front-line medical workers, for those dying in hospitals (of all kinds of diseases!), for those trying hard to develop a coronavirus vaccine, and for our federal, state and local leaders.