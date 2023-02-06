The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I notice in the Columbia Journalism Review and other publications that what some have called “the objectivity wars” are raging again. So, is the oft-touted notion of journalistic objectivity a fool’s errand, a throwback to a more innocent time or an ideal that needs reviving and defending?

Rutgers professor of history David Greenberg, in a recent panel at Columbia, defended the pursuit of objectivity as “the attempt to identify our own biases and correct for them so that they don’t infect the conveyance of the news.”

John Patrick Grace has reported and written for a variety of media over 50-plus years in journalism, including the Assocaited Press, the Washington Post, and The Atlantic Monthly. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

