I notice in the Columbia Journalism Review and other publications that what some have called “the objectivity wars” are raging again. So, is the oft-touted notion of journalistic objectivity a fool’s errand, a throwback to a more innocent time or an ideal that needs reviving and defending?
Rutgers professor of history David Greenberg, in a recent panel at Columbia, defended the pursuit of objectivity as “the attempt to identify our own biases and correct for them so that they don’t infect the conveyance of the news.”
He also argued that “aspirational journalistic objectivity” is an essential "baseline" in a news system swarming with opinion, advocacy and partisanship.
Greensberg’s remarks on the panel were cited in the most recent edition of “Columbia,” the university’s alumni magazine, in a piece bylined by Paul Hond.
Having the debate apparently was the idea of the journalism school’s new dean, Jelani Cobb, a writer for The New Yorker magazine and the first African American to hold this particular deanship at Columbia.
Other participants on the panel, especially those with distinctly left-wing postures, spoke of “objectivity” as a relic of the past, best regarded as “dead and buried.”
The debate at Columbia reminded me of an important book by the late James Reston, a columnist for the New York Times, titled “The Artillery of the Press.” This slender but trenchant commentary on American journalism was issued by Harper-Collins in 1967 amid the furor of our country’s ill-fated war in Vietnam.
Reston explained quite cogently the origins of objectivity as an ideal in good reporting. It did not, he said, come from any high-blown principle that shedding one’s biases and “getting the story right” was the noble and honorable way to “do journalism.”
No, it was rather a matter of sheer economics. The architects of objectivity as a worthwhile pursuit were the news services, often referred to back in the 1960s as “the wire services:” The Associated Press, United Press International, Reuters and Agence France Presse.
These agencies had to write a single account of a particular event and send it out to their vast clientele of newspapers and radio and TV outlets. That clientele took in media ownerships of widely varying political and social philosophies. The only way to please them all was to “play the news straight.” To match up to TV dectective Joe Friday (of “Dragnet”) and his classic remark, “Just the facts, ma’am, just the facts.”
Thus was born the notion of “objectivity.”
CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite, especially in his handling of stories from the Vietnam War, crystalized that ideal of objectivity in the even-handed, decidedly apolitical way that he delivered the evening news. “Uncle Walter” became virtually “the most trusted man in America.”
When I cut my teeth in journalism on the streets of Chicago reporting for the AP, I strove to match up to the Joe Friday model of “sticking to the facts” and keeping my own ideas “out of the story.” Now that I am writing an opinion column, I enjoy more latitude. Still, there’s no excuse for “screwing up the facts” and letting undocumented junk find a place in a column -- not in The Herald-Dispatch. Nor in any other media outlet either.
John Patrick Grace has reported and written for a variety of media over 50-plus years in journalism, including the Assocaited Press, the Washington Post, and The Atlantic Monthly. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
