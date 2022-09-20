The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

“Oh that this too too solid flesh would melt, Thaw and resolve itself into a dew,” says the Prince of Denmark, Hamlet, in Act 1, Scene 2 in Shakespeare’s classic tragedy of that name. Which leads me to ask the question: Is a long life a blessing — or a curse?

Those of us now pushing the upper limits of the human body’s staying power — certainly the 70s up through the 90s — likely have more than a few days of body aches, sudden falls and worries from signs pointing to cancer, lung or heart troubles or weakening immune systems. It can feel like living under a curse.

John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. A resident of eastern Cabell County, he turned 80 on Sept. 6. This column is one of his great joys and, he says, “keeps me young.”

