“Oh that this too too solid flesh would melt, Thaw and resolve itself into a dew,” says the Prince of Denmark, Hamlet, in Act 1, Scene 2 in Shakespeare’s classic tragedy of that name. Which leads me to ask the question: Is a long life a blessing — or a curse?
Those of us now pushing the upper limits of the human body’s staying power — certainly the 70s up through the 90s — likely have more than a few days of body aches, sudden falls and worries from signs pointing to cancer, lung or heart troubles or weakening immune systems. It can feel like living under a curse.
Similarly, days when we feel in tiptop shape like we could “take on the world” shrink in number.
It’s then that we may resonate with Hamlet’s plaint.
Longevity, however, certainly has its merits. I’ve thought about this quite a lot watching all the memorial services for the late, wonderful Queen Elizabeth II, who hung on to age 96. She was a blessing herself to millions, which I hope she realized as her bodily systems were failing and death was coming on.
Ringing vividly in my mind too are the shouts of throngs in St. Peter’s Square, “Viva il Papa!” Long live the Pope! which I heard many times in person when I was assigned to Vatican coverage by The Associated Press during the reign of Paul VI. Just as, for decades, Elizabeth’s loyal subjects would cheer, “Long live the Queen!”
Clearly, others may well want us to “live on,” even as we are asking ourselves, “What’s the good of staying around when my body is getting hammered like this?”
Despite our bouts with arthritis, eye conditions such as glaucoma and blepharitis, with congestive heart failure and Lord only knows what else, our minds may remain sharp and useful. We can read, we can study, we can dialog with our family, friends and fellow churchgoers on important issues.
We can serve on civic committees, write letters to the editor, visit the sick and the imprisoned, and help feed the hungry and clothe the naked, just as the Gospel of Matthew (Chapter 25) strongly encourages.
In fact, to our great joy, my fellow team members and I are back to ministry in the federal low-security prison in Ashland after having been shut out for two and a half years due to COVID. Eight of “our” inmates died of COVID during our time away. Those who survived it, though, were incredibly glad to see us coming back in.
And we were so glad to see them and were lifted to the sky by their welcome.
So much can still be accomplished in the senior years. I’m working now with Pastor Jim Reiter of East Pea Ridge on a series of children’s books, plugging in a marvelous Tri-State artist, Debbie Richardson of Huntington. Jim’s first book, “Rocky Raccoon,” is already out, and he’s hard at work on “Charlie Beaver.”
Both lead characters turn to God in prayer to get out of dire jams, inspiring all the other animals around them. Kids of all ages — right up to Jim’s perch at age 92 — will be glad the author hung in there to finish these books.
It’s never too late to make your mark. Just ask Jim Reiter, or any of the other authors I’ve helped to get published in their 70s, 80s and even 90s.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. A resident of eastern Cabell County, he turned 80 on Sept. 6. This column is one of his great joys and, he says, “keeps me young.”
