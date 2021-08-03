“You’re gonna die tonight.”
That’s what Capitol police officer Aquilino Gonell heard from a rioter standing right in front of him during the Jan. 6 insurrection aimed at stopping the U.S. Senate from certifying the election of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States.
A member of the U.S. House committee investigating the riot asked Gonell, “What were you thinking at that moment?”
He responded, “That we can’t let these people in, no matter what. Even if it costs me my life. And both my hands were bleeding at the time.”
These and many other riveting moments from the testimony of Gonell and three fellow police officers came just one week ago today, in a polarized America where some congressional Republicans went to great lengths to trash the hearings as a partisan sham.
Another victim of the mob violence at the capitol, Officer Michael Fanone, D.C. Metro Police, said one rioter kept trying to grab his sidearm while other insurgents shouted, “Grab his weapon! Kill him with his own gun!” Fanone yelled, “I’ve got kids!”
Indeed he had — four daughters waiting at home while he fought for his life. Providentially, some in the crowd moved by what Fanone said, escorted him out of danger.
Officer Daniel Hodges, also D.C. Metro Police, told the committee, “They threatened to gouge out my eye.” He managed to fend them off. And Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of a stroke following his engagement with the rioters.
Two other police officers were so traumatized by the day that saw 175 police officers trying to hold off an invading mob of thousands that they committed suicide shortly thereafter.
A Black officer among the witnesses, Harry Dunn of the Capitol police, said he had been called the N-word by the largely white and male contingent of rioters, not once but multiple times. He added poignantly: “I had never before had anyone call me that while I was wearing my police uniform.”
The riot that included the erection of a gallows on the Capitol steps and shouted chants to “Hang (Vice President) Mike Pence!” was made up of mostly white males from around age 20 up to their 60s. The entire event evoked the descent of a bitter, white supremacist mob on Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 that led to the death of a counterprotester, Heather Heyer, run over by a car.
With Confederate flags flying inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 alongside U.S. flags and banners touting “Trump 2020,” one is prompted to ask, “Does ‘Make America Great Again’ harken for a return to the days of Jim Crow and lynchings of young men guilty of nothing more than ‘walking while black?’ ”
Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., willingly joined chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and four other Democrats in hearing testimony and levelling questions on July 27. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and other GOP representatives held a mini-rally outside the Justice Department to attempt to paint the investigation as a witch hunt.
McCarthy and colleagues had to abandon the effort due to counter protesters who waved anti-Trump placards behind them while TV cameras rolled, and shouted epithets to drown out their speeches.
Thus far 550 people been indicted for illegal trespass and/or assault during the Capitol riots.