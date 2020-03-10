“We’re living in apocalyptic times.” Thus spoke my wife, Paula, over morning coffee a couple weeks ago, referencing the outbreak and spread of the novel coronavirus from China to 65 countries and so far 34 U.S. states, including three West Virginia neighbors: Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Maryland.
Coronaviruses have been around for some time and actually were at issue in the SARS epidemic back in 2003. MERS and the common cold are also coronaviruses. The word “novel” has been used with the 2020 outbreak because this is a coronavirus that has not been identified before now. And a virus, consequently, for which the United States as yet has no vaccine.
Thus far, according to the Johns Hopkins Medical Center’s interactive tracking map, more than 107,000 people worldwide have been tracked as infected with the flu-like disease, and close to 4,000 have died from it. Most of the recorded deaths have occurred in China’s Wuhan Province. Twenty-two deaths have been logged to date in the continental United States, most in the state of Washington, where the virus has done the most damage.
Deaths from influenza (flu) in the U.S. range, from year to year, anywhere from 12,000 to 50,000, spread out among all 50 states. Some scientists say deaths from the coronavirus could eventually settle in the range of flu deaths, but much will depend upon how well federal, state and local health authorities test, monitor, quarantine and treat affected individuals.
Coronavirus is said to be more contagious than influenza and at least 10 times more likely to provoke death in those who catch it. The elderly and people with compromised respiratory systems are at the most risk.
The ravaging nature of the disease and its rapid spread do indeed invite a reference to the plagues mentioned in the Book of Revelation, otherwise known as The Apocalypse of St. John.
In addition to China, countries particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus include Italy (over 110 deaths) and Iran. Some U.S. universities, such as the University of Illinois, have called home their study-abroad students from Italy.
Stateside, the U.S. is way behind countries such as South Korea in testing citizens suspected of being affected by carriers of the coronavirus. And a vaccine is at least six months away from being available, maybe even a year or more. Things will certainly improve with the $8.3 billion in a congressional allocation to combat the coronavirus, a bill President Trump signed last Friday.
It is critical that the public receive accurate and up-to-date information on the coronavirus epidemic and ways to keep safe. It is generally acknowledged, however, that experts and political spokespersons need to walk a fine line between inciting panic among the populace and, on the other side, underplaying the gravity of the threat.
Readers who want to dig deeper and especially keep up with developments should check the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — cdc.gov/coronavirus; the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — nih.gov/health-information/coronavirus; Johns Hopkins University (which has an interactive global tracking map on the disease) — hopkinsmedicine.org/coronavirus; and the World Health Organization (WHO) — who.int/coronavirus.
Also check an excellent piece by Heather Marcoux in the New York Times of Jan. 30 on how to safeguard oneself from becoming infected (www.mother.ly/news/dont-panic-about-coronavirus-mama).