We need more integrity in America — especially in government at the highest levels.
What does integrity involve? Getting the facts straight, telling the truth, admitting one’s limitations and relying on expert advisers in order to set policy, putting the interests of the citizenry ahead of one’s own political fortunes. Also apologizing for mistakes and vowing to do better.
Ample evidence supports the view that our president, Donald J. Trump, has failed repeatedly in all these components. He failed first as a business developer and owner in sectors as diverse as real estate, airlines, a for-profit university, and the running of beauty contests.
Trump faced no fewer than 3,000 suits against his various businesses for stiffing subcontractors or mistreating employees. He paid out $25 million to settle claims against him for fraud in failing to deliver on commitments to students of Trump University. Contestants in his beauty contests charged that he came into their dressing room and gawked while they were half naked.
He failed in falsely accusing President Barack Obama of not meeting the native-born test required of all to run for president, though ultimately, Trump recanted his accusation, admitting outright that Obama was born in America.
Now Trump is accusing MSNBC Morning News Host Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman from Florida, of murdering one of Scarborough’s congressional female interns. Despite pleas from the intern’s family that Trump take back this awful charge, Trump has refused to do so.
Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, have been relentless critics of the president’s rhetoric and decision making, especially of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump is president of a constitutional republic, the United States of America. Yet he appears never to have read the Constitution and reportedly stopped aides from reading it to him shortly after he assumed office because he found the reading “boring.”
Even though China held back information about the spreading coronavirus epidemic in the city of Wuhan late last year, the CIA, through agents stationed there, duly reported the virus for the Presidential Daily Briefings (PDBs), which highlighted such reports at least 12 times in January and February of this year.
Having been apprised of the threat, Trump, in his public pronouncements, downplayed the virus as of minimal concern for Americans. Initially he said, “It’s just 15 cases and soon it’ll be down to zero.” He kept minimizing the threat all through March and into April, and even lately has “promised” that the virus “will not return in the fall.” He said this in direct contradiction of his own leading expert on the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said in unequivocal terms that the virus would indeed return in “a second wave.”
Though Vice President Mike Pence and other high-ranking officials, and reportedly all members of the White House staff, have taken to wearing masks while they are in close contact with others, Trump steadfastly refuses to wear one. He has even mocked mask wearing as “political correctness” in a brash appeal to his base, who despise anyone who espouses that form of speech or behavior.
For this short litany of Trump’s failure to meet even minimal standards for the presidency, Trump would do the country a favor by declining a second term. Pence for President makes a nice bumper sticker for 2020.