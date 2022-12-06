Unless you’ve been living in a cave you have by now heard reports on television, radio and in print of a “tripledemic” — a resurgent COVID-19, an especially virulent flu wave and a virus that’s called RSV for short.
I confess that I myself was skeptical that the so-called “tripledemic” would affect us very much. Like many of you reading this, I had dismissed COVID-19 as “yesterday’s story.” And I haven’t caught flu in over 40 years. Not much to fret over anymore.
Then I heard by phone two days ago from Fr. Andy Torma, at his community’s Sacred Heart Villa in Center Valley (near Allentown), Pennsylvania, now a retirement home for priests and lay brothers in their 70s to 90s. I had myself studied for the priesthood with this community decades ago and am now a commissioned lay associate in the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart (MSC). Our lay MSC group here, which meets at St. Ann Catholic Church in Chesapeake, Ohio, has been to Center Valley for a retreat.
“Almost everyone here has gotten COVID,” Fr. Andy said when I called to ask how things are going. The virus had swept through the entire place, room for room, and put all but two of the younger members in bed or in the hospital. Fortunately they’d all had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, though not all had had the full complement of five shots. None of them died.
My wife, Paula, came down with COVID two months ago. She’d had three shots of Pfizer. It hit her hard the first two days, then began fading. By Day Seven she no longer felt symptoms. I have now had five Pfizer injections and have yet to experience COVID at all.
More than 1 million Americans, however, have indeed died of COVID-19 since it landed on our shores in December 2019. Millions more have been hospitalized, including many who fought valiantly back to health after days or weeks on a ventilator. And long-term effects on people who have suffered from COVID are still under study.
The flu is a perennial threat. The waning days of 2022 and the entry into 2023 have been announced as troubling. Annually the flu takes the lives of, on average, 36,000 Americans of all ages, with the youngest and the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions being at highest risk. Flu this year is expected to be more severe due to heavy travel and fewer people masking and social distancing.
When we mask less, in public places and in large gatherings, we allow COVID to resurge and flu to spike higher.
Then just a day before this writing I heard from a doctor friend who lives near Ashland and works as an emergency room physician at the St. Mary’s Ironton outpatient center. “We’re overwhelmed with RSV cases,” she said. “I’m exhausted, and so are my co-workers.” RSV is respiratory syncytial virus. It affects mainly children under age 5 but also older adults. Symptoms are fever, sore throat and a runny nose. In severe cases patients have trouble breathing.
Only approved testing can separate the three diseases and help medical personnel treat each appropriately.
What should we all be doing? Be careful when around others. Mask in crowded places. Ask family members if they’ve had COVID shots or flu shots. Cover nose and mouth with a sleeve when coughing or sneezing. Wash hands frequently with soap and warm water. Watch yourself for symptoms. Test when it’s evident that you should.
John Patrick Grace formerly covered health care for The Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record. He is also a former reporter, editor and foreign correspondent for the Associated Press. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
