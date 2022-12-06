The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Unless you’ve been living in a cave you have by now heard reports on television, radio and in print of a “tripledemic” — a resurgent COVID-19, an especially virulent flu wave and a virus that’s called RSV for short.

I confess that I myself was skeptical that the so-called “tripledemic” would affect us very much. Like many of you reading this, I had dismissed COVID-19 as “yesterday’s story.” And I haven’t caught flu in over 40 years. Not much to fret over anymore.

John Patrick Grace formerly covered health care for The Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record. He is also a former reporter, editor and foreign correspondent for the Associated Press. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you