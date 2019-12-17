’Tis the season to be frazzled.
For some of us, the hardest time of year is between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. Black Friday sounds the opening gun of the biggest, most frantic retail gusher of the year. It’s called “Black Friday” because that’s the day most retail outlets, especially the big box stores, go into the black on their accounting.
In short, without the Christmas buying swoosh, thousands of retailers would go bust. Bingo bango bongo …. out of business.
This fearsome reality stokes the buying frenzy of tens of millions of Americans. Christmas music pours from the speakers at the malls and inside individual stores. “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose.”
“Hear the snow crunch, see the kids bunch, this is Santa’s big scene.”
Colored lights appear everywhere, all over the mall, on downtown shopping blocks, apartment building balconies, and on the mulberry bush outside your front door. Up go the Christmas trees, smack dab right after Thanksgiving.
Churches host Christmas cantatas, as if the Christ child were to be born early in, say, the eighth month of gestation inside Mary’s womb. “It came upon a midnight clear…..” “Mary did you know?” And even “Silent Night.” Way too soon.
“Ah, I really cannot stand it,” I moaned to a downtown coffee bar owner one year, “all this Christmas music!!!” Which was then pouring from her store’s stereo. She figured me for a militantly anti-Christian atheist or agnostic and said something like, “You don’t like CHRISTMAS!?!”
“No, that’s not it,” I retorted. “I LOVE Christmas. But right now, we’re not there. This is supposed to be Advent. It’s a different season, with different music.”
Advent, however, “wouldn’t sell,” if I know anything about the retail madness that grips us each year in late November. Music like, “Wait for the Lord, whose day is near/Wait for the Lord, be strong, take heart.” Lighting the Advent candles, four weeks in a row leading up to Christmas Eve.
Anticipating, waiting. Not running around from store to store like the Mad Hatter. And not maxing out one credit card after another and wondering still, “Have I bought enough stuff for everybody?” Migraine city!
We always seem to hark back to the old standby: “Let’s put Christ back into Christmas.” But are we making good on that wish? Or are we yielding to the rushing about “getting ready for Christmas.” Buying, wrapping, checking off holiday parties we hope to throw or be invited to.
The best part, perhaps, is taking notice of the needy and the marginalized. Looking the Salvation Army bellringers in the eye, offering them a cheerful word and putting at least a buck or two into their bucket. Shopping for Christmas baskets so families who have to scrimp might actually have a decent dinner for Dec. 25.
Jesus himself, after all, was born in a stable. Breath of oxen and donkeys to keep him warm. Later, kings of high standing humbled themselves to pay him homage.
So amid the bustle and busyness, let’s, as the saying goes, “Remember the reason for the season.”
For Christians, Jesus is “the Word made flesh,” God as the second person of the Trinity. For non-Christians, he may still be a great exemplar, a hero, a prophet and a light shining in the darkness. To all of us, he is the hope for a kinder and more forgiving world.