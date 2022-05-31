A symphony orchestra cellist in his 80s was asked by a friend, “When do you plan to retire?” His terse answer: “One does not retire from art.”
People I run into casually have sometimes asked me, “How long have you been retired?” Or, “What are you doing in your retirement?” In response I like to cite the example of the cellist.
My son Bruce lives in Charlotte but works for a company based in Nevada. He says his boss, the founder and still leader of the company (which produces safety equipment), is nearing 80 and still shows up at his office bright and early each day.
Some time-honored adages come to mind: “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.” Cowboys like to die “with their boots on,” meaning still out punching cows right to the last. I’ve also heard folks say, “It’s better to wear out than to rust out.”
Such are the thoughts that tumbled into my consciousness upon reading a recent column in this newspaper by Kathleen Parker, who is syndicated by The Washington Post. The headline over her piece said in part “It is time for the old guard to step aside.”
Her column reviewed a book (“Hearts Touched with Fire”) by several-times aide to presidents David Gergen in which he confessed, “I just turned 80. And I can tell you—you lose a step. You’re not as sharp. You are more forgetful.”
Doesn’t mean, however, that you cannot still play cello, and at a high level. Or write a newspaper column with no discernible difference in quality from columns you wrote 20 years earlier. Or even carry on as president of the United States, as Joe Biden is doing at age 79.
I’m happy with much that Biden has accomplished — especially his galvanizing of NATO behind support of Ukraine’s valiant effort to fend off Vladimir Putin’s attempt to force the whole country back into Russia. And the bipartisan infrastructure deal Biden got through the U.S. Congress.
That said, I would recommend Biden call a halt after one term. And turn his attention to writing a book (which is very much in the mode of “still working”).
I’ve done collaborative writing and editing for quite a few “oldsters” who had the stamina to set a keyboard to tapping out a memoir or a novel or even a stellar book on leadership. And get their work published impressively
Locally those include Warren Matheny of Glenville and Ben Hale of Huntington, a Woodlands resident. Matheny wrote and issued a book of personal stories and Hale a book of essays that underscored the need for integrity in business and in friendships. Both men finished their books in their early 90s.
Then there was retired Russell High School football coach Ivan McGlone, who started putting down his stories in my Life Writing Class. Ivan managed to get out two absolutely charming books of his recollections, “Just Around the Corner” and “Just Up the Street” before passing on at age 83.
I think it’s important to do what you love. If your work has been rejuvenating, why not keep on with it, selling real estate or counseling troubled youth. If, unhappily, your job was a drag or wore you down, you will welcome retirement and may find volunteering immensely rewarding. In any case, please stay vital!