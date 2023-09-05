The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Though I subscribe to The Herald-Dispatch for home delivery (as I wish every single family and business in Cabell County would!), I occasionally pick up a Sunday Charleston Gazette-Mail when headlines or feature stories catch my eye. I’m also an inveterate reader of obituary pages, not just due to my age (81 on Sept. 6) but from longtime habit.

Thus in the Gazette-Mail obits for Sunday, Aug. 27, I quickly noted the death of a vivacious Charleston woman at just 43 years old. The obit immediately answered my burning question, which was “Why so young?” Cause of death: COVID-19.

John Patrick Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent, and, for the past 23 years, a book editor and instructor of The Life Writing Class. He lives in eastern Cabell County. His email address is publishersplace@gmail.com.

