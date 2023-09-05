Though I subscribe to The Herald-Dispatch for home delivery (as I wish every single family and business in Cabell County would!), I occasionally pick up a Sunday Charleston Gazette-Mail when headlines or feature stories catch my eye. I’m also an inveterate reader of obituary pages, not just due to my age (81 on Sept. 6) but from longtime habit.
Thus in the Gazette-Mail obits for Sunday, Aug. 27, I quickly noted the death of a vivacious Charleston woman at just 43 years old. The obit immediately answered my burning question, which was “Why so young?” Cause of death: COVID-19.
Had she taken the shots? Had she and her family waited too long to get tested or seek help? Those questions remained unanswered.
As this newspaper had been at pains to make readers aware, however, a new strain of COVID is coming in from Canada and spreading throughout the U.S. Old strains of COVID are still “in the air.” Reports of COVID-related deaths are rising.
Nobody I know wants to see the general public go back to masking everywhere. Nor to have stores sticker their floors to help us measure social distance from the next person in the checkout line. Nor to have counties order schools to shoo students home and “go back online.”
On the other hand, we all need to be alert and careful.
Ever since the early days of COVID in 2019, I have moved my Life Writing Class online. Among other things, places that had given me space to hold the class in person —churches, libraries, banks — had all politely told me, “Not for the moment. Can’t host you in current virus conditions.”
I had trepidations about leading a group of aspiring memoir writers online, that is, on a screen via Zoom. Wouldn’t this be a weak sister way to go compared to the group dynamics of people sitting next to and across from one another in, say, a bank conference room? Would any worthwhile writing occur online?
Some eight Life Writing Class series later, I can report that Zoom works wonderfully well for an adult narrative writing class. Mostly my online groups have actually gotten more good writing done on their personal book projects than people typically did in person .
Zoom has been especially good for in-class writing exercises. Participants can take coffee and/or a snack out onto the deck or patio, or elsewhere in the house, do their writing, then bring it back to the screen where, if they choose, they may read to the class. (It’s each one’s option; no one is ever obliged to read.)
Online via Zoom also allowed me to open up the Life Writing Class to participants in places as far flung as Jacksonville, Florida, coastal Connecticut, Columbus, Chicago and San Bernardino, California, as well as to people from Huntington, Teays Valley and Lawrence County, Ohio.
For fall 2023 I had hoped to resume in-person classes, but I have decided to err on the side of caution. Paula and I have both been down with COVID-19, despite taking multiple Pfizer shots (myself, five; Paula, three). Neither of us had to be hospitalized, but the disease hit us plenty hard enough. It’s nothing to treat lightly. And we have both had family members die from it.
Please follow reliable news reports on COVID-19 as well as the RSV and influenza viruses for this fall. Let’s not panic but rather protect our health and the health of others by keeping up appropriate anti-viral shots and masking when spending time in crowded places indoors.
John Patrick Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent, and, for the past 23 years, a book editor and instructor of The Life Writing Class. He lives in eastern Cabell County. His email address is publishersplace@gmail.com.
