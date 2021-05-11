Like many people I know, I have struggled to understand the “eternal life” spoken of in the Gospels. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in his book “I Believe in One God” says that eternal life is what we all long for; however, in the human psyche we sense troubling questions.
“Forever in our heavenly home” has a wonderful ring to it: one glorious sunset after another, one perfect day at the lake after another, on and on while endless ages roll.
Hundreds of years. Thousands of years. Millions of years.
A logical question: Won’t that, finally, end up being boring?
Yes, it probably would, except for the fact that, in our human thinking, we are limiting ourselves to linear time. In this life we move from one day to the next, one year to the next, like climbing a ladder rung by rung.
When we reach the top rung, we jump off into the unknown, which is death. That much almost everyone understands. So if we do believe in God and an afterlife, we construct that existence in our minds according to what we have known — linear time.
Eternity, from what I’ve learned in theological studies, is not like that. Eternal life is beyond time, beyond the confines of earthly space.
In my ministry to inmates at the federal penitentiary in Ashland, I have told the men, “Eternity is more like jumping onto a ring flashing around Saturn. Where does that ring begin? Where does it end? You cannot identify either a beginning or an end point. Once you are on the ring you have escaped from linear time.
“Now you are in cosmic time, where everything is beautiful, ever-changing but at no point less beautiful and satisfying than anything that went before.”
God is our Source, and he is our Destiny. We have come into existence from perfect love, and our pilgrimage on earth is a quest to return to that warm and welcoming sea of love. Once there, we will want for nothing. Our happiness will be complete, all our desires fulfilled.
Those last lines draw directly on the work of 13th-century Dominican friar Thomas Aquinas, widely hailed as one of history’s greatest theologians. Happiness, Aquinas says in short, is the goal of our existence. Though it can never be satisfactorily achieved here, it can be in a life beyond death in the embrace of our Creator.
Christian teaching from Aquinas to our own day, across many denominations, says that pursuing union with God through receiving the blood sacrifice of his only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, is how to find our way back to the Love that birthed us. And thereafter by living our daily life in harmony with biblical precepts, responding to grace, confessing our faults, forgiving others their trespasses.
In heaven after the final resurrection of the body, Aquinas says in his “Summa Theologica,” we will look like ourselves, same gender and ethnicity. Men will be men, women will be women, and our bodies will be those of our prime, age 30 or so. And yes, we will recognize family and friends.
Like Jesus in his resurrected body, we will be able to appear and disappear and to move at great speed. Death overcome, neither illness nor heartbreak will ever hurt us again.