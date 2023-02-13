At age 7 or 8, I became aware of the scourge of childhood leukemia, then considered a death sentence for any boy or girl unlucky enough to contract it. “I’m too young to die!” I thought. What could I possibly do if I should chance to come down with this killer disease?
I was then enrolled in St. Viator grammar school on Chicago’s northwest side. The nuns who were my teachers gave me an answer: Just go to Lourdes. That is a famous shrine in deep southwestern France, almost on the Spanish border in the Pyrenees mountains, where the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to a peasant girl named Bernadette in 1858 and told her to pray for the conversion of the world to her son, Jesus.
Following the apparition’s instructions, Bernadette dug in the earth and shortly uncovered an underground spring of water. The water gushed up around her hands and arms. “Drink the water!” the apparition told the girl. “And bring people here to pray.”
A trickle of villagers came to watch Bernadette as she saw and spoke with the blue-clad lady of the apparition, when, upon drinking the water, many began to experience healings from diseases, the trickle turned into a swarm of hundreds, then a thousand or more.
Looking back from the vantagepoint of 80 years on the planet, I rejoice that not only did I never come down with leukemia, but also that medical science found ways to treat childhood leukemia and lift that death sentence.
Who knew that my circuitous path through life would actually take me to the Lourdes region of France and plant me there for almost nine years. I followed my then wife, a true Francophile, to Pau (35 miles from Lourdes), where we both ended up with teaching positions. In that period of the mid 1980s to the early ‘90s I came to know Lourdes well as a frequent visitor to the shrine.
Stunningly beautiful, nestled in a deep valley surrounded by Pyrenees foothills, with bold mountain peaks visible in the distance, Lourdes today attracts something like 3.5 million visitors a year. Many are battling life-threatening diseases or coping with the effects of terrible automobile or other accidents. They come, with an entourage of family and friends, hoping to be healed by the miracle waters that Bernadette’s fingers uncovered.
Thousands of healings have been claimed, though the Catholic church, in its vigorous scrutiny of such claims, has recognized only 70 or so “true miracles” over the century and a half since the apparitions. Whether one is physically healed, however, the more significant result often is an emotional or spiritual healing. In short, people often leave Lourdes with the hope that they are on a prayerful path toward an eternity with Jesus, Mary and the saints.
The incredible milieu of Lourdes, the sufferings, sometimes sheer agony, of the “malades” (the disease-stricken), the almost palpable yearnings for healing and hope of the sick and wounded and their attendants are all on vivid display in a new documentary film “Lourdes.” It was produced by the Mars production company jointly with Canal + and France 3 TV outlets.
Paula and I went to experience it last week at Cinemark theaters at the Huntington Mall. We were overwhelmed with the faces and voices in the French-language film with English subtitles. Looking around when the lights went on, I saw that we were the only two people in the theater. I’m going to put energy into bringing back a transcendent, transforming film that needs a broader viewership in our area.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
