Rooting for my longtime favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, in their wild card scrap with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I found myself staring at the motto on the back of the Bucs’ helmets. It said: “Be Love.”
Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys won that game 31-14, but the message on the losing Bucs’ helmets stayed in my mind for days. What an amazing phrase to tout on national television! Especially on helmets of defensive linemen and linebackers bent on sacking the opposing quarterback with crushing hits.
Paula and I had just come home from a Cinemark movie in time to catch the kickoff of the Cowboys-Bucs match. The movie was “A Man Called Otto,” taken from a novel by Swedish author Frederick Backman. An alternate title for that movie could well have been “Be Love.”
(Spoilers ahead)
Tom Hanks plays Otto, a retiring engineer and widower who is ultra-cantankerous with almost anyone unlucky enough to cross his path. This includes even a charming stray cat who’s just trying to stay warm.
Otto lives in a row of contemporary townhouses on the outskirts of Pittsburgh. Thus he has only to open his door to find neighbors trying to park a car or walk past his place with high knee lifts as they exercise or who approach him to ask what he decides are stupid questions.
Everything these folks do seems to get Otto’s goat. He is the very picture of the utterly unpleasant, scowling neighbor. Unredeemable, you might think, from his string of vituperations and shaming remarks focused mainly on letting all and sundry know how inept or hopeless they are.
We look in on Otto’s retirement party from a firm where he has done brilliant engineering over his career but is now being downsized with a golden parachute of cash. “Bah, humbug,” Otto says, in effect, just like Ebenezer Scrooge in Dickins’ “A Christmas Carol.” He is joyless as he heads out for his new life as a lone-wolf retiree.
Flashbacks take us into the protagonist’s university years (where the young Otto is played by Hanks’ son Truman) and his serendipitous meeting with Sonya, his future wife (Rachel Keller). She has dropped a book on a railroad station platform. Otto scurries to retrieve it and boards the train he thinks she just got on. He finds her after a coach-by-coach search, and it’s almost true love on the spot.
Shortly after they marry, however, a bus they are riding together on a trip to Niagara Falls tips over on a curve. Otto survives but Sonya incurs paralyzing injuries. Their life continues with Otto lovingly caring for Sonya until years later she succumbs to internal damage and dies.
Sonya gone, Otto finds little reason to live on, hence his curmudgeonly behavior with neighbors, who return his scowls with patience and kindness. “Before Sonya my life was nothing,” he says, “and since Sonya left, it is nothing again.”
Determined to rejoin Sonya in the next realm, Otto resorts to one suicide attempt after another, all foiled in almost comic fashion. Events conspire, though, to reorient our retired engineer to appreciate love and to give love in return. He even ends up rescuing the stray cat and giving it a caring home. “Be love,” the movie shouts. “It’s all that matters.”
John Patrick Grace is a former health care editor for The Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.