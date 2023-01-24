The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rooting for my longtime favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, in their wild card scrap with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I found myself staring at the motto on the back of the Bucs’ helmets. It said: “Be Love.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys won that game 31-14, but the message on the losing Bucs’ helmets stayed in my mind for days. What an amazing phrase to tout on national television! Especially on helmets of defensive linemen and linebackers bent on sacking the opposing quarterback with crushing hits.

John Patrick Grace is a former health care editor for The Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

