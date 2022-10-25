The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Democratic Party, infamous for poor messaging, appears to have once again blown its chances for electoral victories that would lock in control of the U.S. Senate and minimize their loss of seats in the House of Representatives. The party chose to focus heavily on “restoring women’s rights to ‘reproductive health care’ ” — in plain English, that’s abortion.

Polls in recent days have shown decisively that voters are focused more on pocketbook questions: prices at the pump, now rising again, and the tab at the checkout counter in their local supermarket. Inflation has remained high, despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to brake it by jacking up interest rates on borrowing.

John Patrick Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you