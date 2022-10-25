The Democratic Party, infamous for poor messaging, appears to have once again blown its chances for electoral victories that would lock in control of the U.S. Senate and minimize their loss of seats in the House of Representatives. The party chose to focus heavily on “restoring women’s rights to ‘reproductive health care’ ” — in plain English, that’s abortion.
Polls in recent days have shown decisively that voters are focused more on pocketbook questions: prices at the pump, now rising again, and the tab at the checkout counter in their local supermarket. Inflation has remained high, despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to brake it by jacking up interest rates on borrowing.
Crime in the streets and a Republican-whipped fear of illegal immigrants from Latin American countries swarming across the southern border are also registering high among issues pollsters are tracking.
And abortion? After all the hullabaloo of the U.S. Supreme Court rolling back the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion in all 50 states, and Democrats’ campaigns to court women who favored Roe, the abortion issue now ranks only at 5% in importance. Inflation checks in at 40% in voters’ minds.
To my utter amazement, Trump and his antics and his increasing chances of being indicted for felony crimes, federal and state, and the survival of democracy itself hardly show up in the polls.
Listen to the campaign rhetoric from both Democrats and Republicans and you’ll see exactly the same thing. Trump and democracy — in the minds of some analysts, these are polar opposites — have not risen to the level of a whisper.
Republicans seem to be doing much better blaming President Joe Biden for inflation and crime than Democrats blaming Republicans and Trump for getting conservative justices on the Supreme Court who sealed the fate of Roe.
In West Virginia this has meant restoring a draconian provision outlawing abortions here completely, with a few exceptions for incest and rape. The Legislature has kept meeting to try to work out nuances, but thus far with no success. The only abortion clinic in the Mountain State, located in Charleston, has shut down operations.
Instead of dumping all their eggs in the abortion basket, Democrats at home and around the country could have touted a slew of legislative wins piloted by Biden and Democrats in Congress. These include passing the massive infrastructure bill, with significant Republican support, now responsible for shoring up bridges and roadways everywhere, and the first significant gun safety legislation in decades.
Prescription drug prices have been reduced, including a cap on insulin costs, thanks to the Democrats. And student loans have been forgiven or cut down. The Biden administration has even lowered gas prices dramatically through approving release of reserves and negotiating with oil producers in the Middle East.
You’d hardly know all that, however, from watching Democratic campaign promos on TV.
Meanwhile, serious analysts in academia and the media have been at pains to point out to the American people the dire risks our country faces from a rising tide of neo-Fascism and authoritarian threats.
Many of these threats issue forth from the lips of former President Trump and also from the lips of Trump-backed Republicans running for Congress. Almost 300 Republican congressional candidates regularly join Trump in denying the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Biden won and Trump lost. Poll workers are reporting death threats — just for promising to count the votes fair and square.
John Patrick Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.