By some undeserved miracle of longevity, my body and I are slated to hit the 77-year mark on Friday, Sept. 6, just days away now.
In dog years, my furry friend Cooper has joined me in "middle old age." He's now 12 and a half (or about equivalent to 77 human years). So we're trekking on toward the sunset together.
Hadn't really thought I'd get this far. My brother Dan collapsed and died at age 70 near his home in Galena, Illinois, in January 2016.
My dad, Fred O'Keefe, a veteran Chicago-area high school football coach, was stricken with an aneurism exploding in his stomach lining on a golf course in Eagle River, Wisconsin. He died in the ambulance on the way to the ER at age 74.
All my cousins, both sides of the family, who were older than me made their exits by age 60 or even earlier. One died in the Korean conflict, another in Vietnam and the others due to illnesses.
Looking back, I see that I could easily have checked out of this life at any of at least five critical points.
At age 4, alighting from a Chicago street car with my mother, I was brushed by a passing motorcycle's handlebars and flung to the concrete, unconscious. I was rushed to the hospital and put back together by an emergency medical team.
I thought the attack of pleurisy I suffered one Sunday morning at age 8 would end by killing me. That's how bad it hurt. In extreme cases, pleurisy can indeed be fatal.
Cooper and I share surviving a fall from a cliff, myself in Boy Scouts in Illinois when I was about 12, Cooper about five years ago in Westmoreland. My fall was 50 feet, clawing for footholds and handholds on the way down; his was around 20 feet. We both made it to the bottom in our separate falls with nary a broken bone.
As a young reporter for The Associated Press, I was dispatched by an editor into a riot in progress at 3 a.m. on Chicago's West Side. Cops with guns drawn, rioters armed and throwing Molotov cocktails and bricks, and tear gas in the air.
On another occasion doing "on-the-street" interviews in Harlem, I was "mugged," as the saying goes, at around 145th street and Broadway - in broad daylight. "Give me everything you got," a gruff voice said. And I looked down to see he had a hunting knife up against my gut.
Yes, journalism, even apart from actual war zones, can be a dangerous calling. Obviously I survived the mugging with my life intact.
My closest brush with death, however, came at age 50 in Pau, France, where I lived at the time teaching English to post-grad physics students and Italian in a continuing ed program. A previously repaired hernia fix buckled and the hernia recurred as "strangulated." Time was short. Death can overtake the body in as few as six hours. Ambulance to the hospital, life-or-death emergency surgery.
Waking from the anesthesia, I immediately began pouring out prayers of thanksgiving to a loving God who, I mused, clearly had a thing or two more he wanted to steer me through before the reckoning angel sounded the final call.
As to Cooper, some of my readers may recollect he's been "off on adventures" twice for nerve-wracking (for Paula and me) long periods: 10 days in bitter winter weather one time, and an astonishing four and a half weeks, in warmer weather, on another occasion. Each jaunt away and how we got Cooper back would burn up an entire column in length.
So on we both go, and glad to be with you still.
John Patrick Grace is a former reporter, editor and foreign correspondent for The Associated Press. He lives in eastern Cabell County, now a book editor and publisher.