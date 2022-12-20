EAST LYNN — “Jingle Bells” sung by grade schoolers in a semicircle, many ringing bells to the beat, some on washboard, led by a vivacious piano teacher and music therapist Nancy Asbury, brought me early Christmas joy last week in a classroom at East Lynn Elementary.
That tune was part of a fairly extensive program of Christmas music rehearsed over the last eight weeks by students of teacher Michelle Watts and her caring assistant, Jenny Mills, during weekly visits by Asbury.
I arrived a bit late for the whole show, so Asbury regrouped the children and led them back through another rendition of the famous sleighing song to give me the flavor of a 20-minute musical Noel program. Then I was invited to join the costumed children and attending parents for hot chocolate with marshmallows and cookies.
Music therapy is an elementary school approach I’d never considered before I met Asbury recently through a mutual friend. I’d always considered music therapy as something practiced in hospitals, nursing homes and, especially, psychiatric units to calm troubled adults’ spirits.
Intrigued by the subject, I accepted the invitation of Ms. Nancy, as both teachers and children call her, to sit in on the children’s performance.
“Our goal this year is to improve social skills,” Asbury told me during my visit. And in a blink it all made sense. Rehearsing a musical program, learning to sing on key, cooperating with your performance mates and paying close attention to the director, who is on keyboards but facing you — all of that relates to acquiring discipline and a cooperative spirit.
Children who may be inclined to act up, wrangle with each other, or just “drop out” attentionwise suddenly find themselves focusing on the lyrics and the melody. And on playing their bells, washboard or other little music makers. Cherubic faces aglow with smiles, they all seemed bent on pleasing their audience of the school’s principal, Marsha Thompson, and assembled teachers and parents.
The show is therapeutic even for the parents, according to teaching assistant Jenny Mills, who previously was a cook and is only one year into working in a school setting. “It’s so good for parents to come here and see how their children get love from teachers and aides,” she said.
Mills added that some parents express surprise at the musical talents their children exhibit. “He’s so shy at home,” one parent told her. “We never knew he could do anything like this.”
Asbury said music therapy, which she’s been doing for 40 years, helps get kids ready for the responsibilities their later years will impose upon them.
“I told one young guy that doing music like this would get him ready for life.”
“’What’s life?’” he asked me
“You know, you’re not going to be a student in school like this forever. You’re going to grow up, get a job, get married, have children of your own.”
“Oh, I see,” the boy said, “I see what you mean by ‘LIFE.’”
Asbury was glad to return recently to her old circuit of five Wayne County schools under contract to that county’s board of education, driving long distances from her home in Westmoreland. She had taken off time during the pandemic and also to help her mother, who was ailing. Ms. Nancy clearly loves the kids, and they, just as clearly, love her back.
John Patrick Grace studied piano as a child and after a lapse of 45 years got back to it as an adult. He says his return to piano has been “very therapeutic.” He lives in eastern Cabell County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.