Much as I dislike being the bearer of bad news, I must caution everyone reading this to take the newest wave of COVID-19 as a deadly serious threat. In hard-hit regions we are already seeing the re-imposition of limitations on indoor gatherings, mandates for mask wearing and heightened public campaigns to nudge the reluctant toward vaccination.
Even fully vaccinated people, such as myself and Paula, will be encouraged, if not mandated, to wear masks when indoors and around numbers of other people, such as at a supermarket. Going to baseball games and sitting close to scores of strangers is no longer advisable.
The virulent delta variant is the reason.
Infectious disease experts tell us that this variant is multiple times more contagious than the original virus. It is also, apparently, more likely to result in death or long-term disability. Even the fully vaccinated are at some degree of risk.
Roughly 3% of those now being admitted to hospitals have been vaccinated with either the Pfizer, the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And a few fully vaccinated people are among those that do not pull through.
Five states — New York, Florida, Texas, Arizona and California — have 40% of current delta variant cases. Doctors and nurses in some places are growing weary from attending the dying.
“COVID cases are now mounting like they did last summer,” my daughter Joy O’Keefe, a biologist at the University of Illinois, told me recently. “Except people aren’t yet behaving as if that’s what’s happening.” The grim fact is that 630,000 and counting Americans have already died of this infectious calamity. And the way things are going, who knows how high that number could go by Christmas?
The reasons the vaccine resistant give for holding off on getting the shot are various: Some say, “I’m more afraid of the side effects of the vaccine than I am of COVID.” Others are still recycling the oldest objections, “Aw, this isn’t real.” Or, “It’s just like the flu.” Or, “I think I’m strong enough to handle it.”
Younger Americans used to claim that “we’re not much at risk; it’s just the older people.” That is no longer the case. A hefty percentage of patients now being admitted to ICUs are under 50. So are those dying from the virus.
The most political reason given to resist vaccination seems to be, “It’s an assault on my freedom!” Or, as some put it, “The stupid government is NOT going to make me take that shot.”
My daughter Joy’s response to such: “That’s a self-centered attitude. Thinking only of themselves. Such people don’t stop to think that they may be compromising somebody else’s freedom by carrying and transmitting a killer disease. Other people should have their freedom, too — the freedom to go on living.”
Only a tad over half the nation has yet to be fully vaccinated, though the rate of weekly vaccinations has been picking up, due largely to TV, radio and print news reports highlighting the spike of the virus spurred by the delta variant.
For the record, my daughter lives and works in one of the country’s safest zones, the campus of the University of Illinois and the area known as Champaign-Urbana. The U of I developed the saliva COVID test like the one now used in Huntington and elsewhere.