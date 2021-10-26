In my 26 years of living in the Huntington area, among women who rose to prominence in the public sphere, I would like to salute three in particular: Judy Rule, director of Cabell County’s library system; Carter Taylor Seaton, marathoner, sculptor and author; and Ruth Christ Sullivan, creator of a path-breaking autism center that became a global model.
It has been my distinct privilege and honor to have known and interacted with all three.
Judy Rule signed aboard our Publishers Place regional nonprofit publishing venture as a steady and book-savvy board member, almost right from the beginning in the mid-1990s. She invited the board to meet in the main library’s staff conference room, as congenial a place for a literary board to gather as could be imagined, surrounded as we were by oceans of books.
She rarely missed a meeting through two different boards. Her remarks were unfailingly perceptive and helpful. What’s more, she welcomed quite a few of our books to her libraries’ shelves and also welcomed our authors for signings.
Judy championed the candidacy of the late Dwight Harshbarger, a Milton native who became a Morgantown-based novelist, for the West Virginia Library Association literary merit award winner for his stunning novel “Witness at Hawks Nest.” The work was an evocative rendering of the early 1930s industrial disaster of the silicon poisoning of an estimated 700 workers, who dug their own deaths in carving out a hydroelectric tunnel for Union Carbide.
The award amounted to naming the novel “book of the year” for the Mountain State.
Carter Seaton arrived at my very first Life Writing Class, held in the conference room of the Huntington Museum of Art, bearing an armful of photocopied research and voluminous notes. The room was already brimful, probably 22 enrollees. “We’re full,” I informed her. “Maybe you can be in the next class.”
“I have to be in here,” she insisted. “I just have to be.” Who knew that in her arms she carried the beginnings of a family-based novel destined to become a West Virginia classic, “Father’s Troubles,” about the ill-fated career of a grandfather she never knew. “Well,” I must have stammered. “I guess we can make room for you.”
I had the time of my life working with Carter as her writing coach and then editor for a 500-page novel that put our nascent publishing house on the map.
On Amazon’s reader reviews, I later found soaring praise for Carter’s evocation of her banker-grandfather and his precipitous fall from grace due to his off-the-books borrowing from his own bank to prop up his failing real estate holdings. The reviews came from everywhere from Florida to Hawaii.
Ruth Sullivan has been justly lionized in The Herald-Dispatch and elsewhere for her founding of the Autism Services Center. Her autistic son, Joe, became the model for Dustin Hoffman’s character in the movie “Rain Man,” and Hoffman was hosted at the Sullivans’ capacious Victorian house in Guyandotte while he studied how to be Joe.
Less known is that Ruth also hosted the Guyandotte poets, of which I am a member, for their Christmas meeting, year after scintillating year. Her late husband, Bill, had been a cofounder of the group during his years as a professor of English at Marshall. On Sept. 16 we lost Ruth as well. She lived to be 97.