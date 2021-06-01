Editorials and letters to the editor in recent weeks have zeroed in on the craft of journalism. About time. How American journalism works (or doesn’t) is an important subject. I’ve long thought that we who ply the trade have done a remarkably poor job of helping our readers understand how we do what we do. And why.
As it happens I’ve just read a fascinating work that bears on the question: a book titled “Suppressed: Confessions of a Former New York Times Washington Correspondent,” by Robert M. Smith.
The author himself phoned me about the book and had a pre-publication review copy sent, as Bob and I were classmates five decades-plus ago at the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism (class of ’65).
Bob Smith’s tome of 341 pages (Lyons Press) is being promoted as an expose’ of how stories at The Times have sometimes been, well, “suppressed,” by editors’ inclinations or, I would say, by editors’ haphazardness.
Exhibit A in Smith’s book is the Watergate scoop that went to Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward of The Washington Post, even though Smith says he had the story first and duly brought it to the attention of his editor at The Times, Robert Phelps.
Smith writes that he had an inside track on the 1972 Watergate scandal, the break-in by a crew of White House “burglars” into the D.C. headquarters of the Democratic party to swipe the opposition’s campaign plans and help get Richard M. Nixon elected to a second term as president. Smith’s information, he says, came from L. Patrick Gray, then acting head of the FBI, during a lunch between the two at San Souci, a Washington restaurant.
Problem: Smith had resigned from The Times’ Washington bureau and was headed to law school at Yale. He expected, however, that Phelps would follow up on the Gray interview and assign another reporter to the story. But that never happened.
Smith, who had become a San Francisco attorney, sat on the Times’ flubbing of the Watergate story until 2009, when Phelps published his own memoir “God and the Editor: My Search for Meaning at The New York Times.” In that book Phelps disclosed that Smith had given his paper the Watergate scoop.
Chagrined that Phelps, the editor who failed to follow up on the Watergate tip, aired this bit of dirty laundry in a memoir, Smith published his own account in American Journalism Review. That set off a media thunderclap in which not just Phelps and The Times but also Smith took what Smith calls “a drubbing.”
The Post’s Bob Woodward told the magazine Editor & Publisher, “Watergate wasn’t about a tip. It was about extensive reporting and getting information you can put in the paper. They (The Times) decided not to do the reporting.”
From what I can divine from Smith’s book, Phelps — who later became executive editor of The Boston Globe — simply failed to follow up on a reasonably well-developed tip about Watergate. One might also suggest that Smith, even though off to Yale to study law, might have kept in touch with The Times staff to assure himself that the paper was not going to drop the ball.