“Omicron is all over the place,” my daughter Joy O’Keefe, a research biologist at the University of Illinois, remarked to me in a recent phone chat. Even in her area, Champaign-Urbana, in central Illinois, COVID-19 cases of the omicron variant are surging, she said.
Positivity for students, faculty and local residents has typically been much lower where Joy lives and works than for the rest of the U.S.A. due to a very high consciousness regarding COVID-19. Mask-wearing there is common even outdoors and is near universal in supermarkets and other shops.
Reports from infectious disease specialists say omicron is three times more easily transmitted from person to person than was the case of the previous variant, known as delta. Omicron, however, is reportedly less likely to result in serious or fatal illness than its predecessor. Nonetheless, it is rapidly filling hospital beds in Cabell County and across the country.
A report in the Jerusalem Post says that in Israel they are finding that antibodies from either COVID infection or from vaccination against COVID are not working very effectively against omicron. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, found vaccines, two shots plus booster, had a 67% effective rate for omicron.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says that one in every five West Virginians currently is suspected of carrying the virus, either with symptoms or asymptomatic. Either way, carriers of the virus can pass it along to others in close contact.
Our state last week surpassed 400,000 total cases of COVID since the virus hit U.S. shores two years ago. And hospitalizations across West Virginia have risen to their highest peak in that same time frame. Both trends were cited in The Herald-Dispatch this past Saturday.
At the same time vaccinations were reportedly down and so, it seemed, was testing — at least wait times to get tested right now are minimal. Out my way, the U.S. 60 East corridor between Huntington and Barboursville, masking in stores and upon entering and leaving restaurants is decidedly down as compared to a few weeks ago.
Reporting by former Herald-Dispatch Associate Editor James Casto painted a disturbing picture of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) being worn down by the surging virus and the fears of EMTs themselves contracting the disease. A similar story for medical personnel has been emerging from hospital wards, especially intensive care units both locally and nationally.
Doctors, nurses, radiologists and other medical personnel in contact with virus patients appear to be suffering from burnout and mental anxieties related to omicron’s highly infectious nature.
Having driven to the northwest Chicago suburbs for a funeral of a family member who succumbed to COVID, Paula and I returned home and got ourselves tested, she at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department on 7th Avenue, myself at HIMG. We both tested negative.
At HIMG I asked the family nurse practitioner who examined me if she and her colleagues were finding a lot of COVID cases among the walk-ins. “Yes, we are,” she replied. “And that is not fun.”
At HIMG a woman in her 30s sounded distressed as she asked to be checked out for COVID symptoms. As I left, she was still waiting her turn. But behind her mask, I could see, she was crying.