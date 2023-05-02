The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Wednesday evening, April 26. Paula has gone to choir practice at St. Stephen and I have chosen to pass on one of my favorite activities, singing tenor with a group of people I care about and love to be with. Why? Because I’m trying to get this lemon-flavored prep down my gullet to be ready for my fourth colonoscopy.

It’s set for Thursday morning at 8:30 at HIMG on U.S. 60 East. Dr. John Eastone will be my surgeon, as he was the last time. A good doctor and very personable — always comforting when you’re about to have someone poking around inside you with metal instruments.

John Patrick Grace formerly covered health care for The Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record. He is a Cabell County resident and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.

