Wednesday evening, April 26. Paula has gone to choir practice at St. Stephen and I have chosen to pass on one of my favorite activities, singing tenor with a group of people I care about and love to be with. Why? Because I’m trying to get this lemon-flavored prep down my gullet to be ready for my fourth colonoscopy.
It’s set for Thursday morning at 8:30 at HIMG on U.S. 60 East. Dr. John Eastone will be my surgeon, as he was the last time. A good doctor and very personable — always comforting when you’re about to have someone poking around inside you with metal instruments.
This surgery was scheduled for last Dec. 21, but I hesitated. I went in for a chat with Dr. Eastone instead. I had questions: “Aren’t I too old for this surgery now that I’m 80?” “Are my tissues strong enough to withstand that poking around?”
He sympathized but told me, “It’s up to you. Eighty is not too old.” Subsequently by HIMG personnel, however, I was given to understand that this colonoscopy would be my last. They’re normally done every four to five years once you are past about 55.
My sense is that many Americans put off having colonoscopies. Too much of a hassle. The prep is yucky. And all that fasting from food. Just don’t want surgery of any kind unless absolutely necessary. Don’t want to deal with the co-pay.
The 2023 projection is that 52,550 Americans will die of colon cancer, the third-leading cause of all cancer-related deaths. Caught in the stage of pre-cancerous polyps or even early cancer, this particular form of cancer is highly treatable. Why not go with good preventive options?
Excuse me but I’ve got to fill up another eight-ounce glass with prep. And then take a shower ---which the HIMG instructions say please do before you turn over your body to them. Then I hope to get a decent seven hours of sleep before Paula and I head over to the medical center. The instructions also say a “driver” — that’s Paula — must stay in the waiting room for the duration of the surgery.
Let’s pick up this narrative “on the other side”:
Thursday morning. Paula and I are sitting in McDonald’s just outside HIMG. She’s ordered a breakfast biscuit and I am having hotcakes and sausage links with black coffee. Whew! I am cleared to end my fasting from food and drink (since midnight). I’m still semi under the anesthesia but able to walk with a cane — and best of all, eat!
The HIMG team was warm, welcoming, reassuring. If you are anxious about having a colonoscopy, they will calm you down. Dr. Eastone came by the gurney before I was wheeled into the operating room, wearing a mask, of course, but sprightly and encouraging. “Let’s go do it!” he said.
At my request he approved midazolam for anesthesia, a Valium-like substance, instead of the fentanyl they typically use. I just didn’t want any of that controversial drug in my body. The team kept the anesthesia light so that I could be semi-awake during the procedure.
The exit summary they handed to Paula said my bowel prep had been good, estimated blood loss none, and best of all, “the colonoscopy was performed without difficulty.” No pre-cancerous polyps were noted.
John Patrick Grace formerly covered health care for The Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record. He is a Cabell County resident and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.
