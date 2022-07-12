”The greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.” — Alexis de Tocqueville
It’s past time for Congress and all Americans to declare out loud that our people’s safety from madmen with automatic weapons, especially in public places, comes before crediting the senseless slogans of the NRA and the profit margins of the gun industry.
It pains me to once again be writing about the need for reform of laws regarding guns, but it should shock us all that the Highland Park, Illinois, slaughter in the streets was the 308th mass shooting in our country just this year. The trend seems to project 600 such mass shootings before we turn the calendar to 2023.
Charged with mowing down 37 people during a Fourth of July parade in an upscale Chicago suburb on the shores of Lake Michigan is a 22-year-old mass killing fetishist, Robert Crimo III. Both the shooter and six of the seven people who died were U.S. citizens and Highland Park residents. The seventh victim was a Mexican national. About 30 other parade watchers were wounded.
The weapon of choice this time was a semiautomatic rifle mounted on a tripod and set up on the roof of a downtown building. The gun had been purchased legally.
This shooting followed close on the heels of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 of 19 elementary school students and two teachers, and the killing of 10 people on May 14 in a predominantly African-American neighborhood of Buffalo, New York. AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles were used in both of those events.
The U.S. Congress passed a 10-year ban on the sale of semiautomatic and automatic weapons in August 1994. Congress, in September 2004, pressured by the NRA, did not renew the ban and thus lifted it. In the 10 years that the ban was in place, mass shootings in America went down.
The two NRA slogans that I consider off base are “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people” and also “The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”
As to the first slogan, I must insist that what kills people in these mass shootings is an evil-intentioned person wielding a powerful product of the gun industry. Yes, people kill people, but a person plus a semiautomatic weapon facilitates a slaughter.
Regarding the second slogan, only rarely has a “good-guy” gun owner in a crowd pulled a personal sidearm and taken out a gun-wielding assailant bent on committing mass murder. I recall one instance recently amid a church service but our country has seen few such “stops.” In Highland Park there would have been no chance to counter the gunman on the roof. A dozen or more armed police officers at the scene did not manage to react before the shooter disappeared.
What also needs to be understood is that, ostensibly, the gun industry now relies for a large share of its profits upon the sale of semiautomatic rifles.
Employing such a weapon to bring down a buck would be ludicrous. There would be nothing left of the animal for display as a trophy. And for self-defense, handguns, regular rifles and shotguns pack plenty of power.