Thanksgiving 2019 is rushing toward us and will overlap this year with a major news focus on the congressional inquiry weighing the acts and words of President Donald J. Trump prior to voting on expected articles of impeachment.
Family gatherings around turkey, cranberry sauce and a bevy of autumn pie favorites may risk erupting into a crossfire of snide or even savage remarks about the “imbecility” of those on “the other side.”
As I ventured to do once before during tense moments in the George W. Bush presidency, I’m going to suggest a few ground rules and caveats to keep the back and forth as civil and sensible as humanly possible.
The following are not your “marching orders,” just my best practices ideas, gleaned from my own and others’ families in regard to political discussions at the table.
First, bless not only the food but also the conversation. (People who are not believers in one or another religious tradition may frame this in the form of a wish or a hope.)
My version would go: “Heavenly Father of us all, we thank you for the bounties of home and hearth, family and good friends and this wonderful feast. Kindly bless this food and the hands that prepared it, and all our conversation on this Thanksgiving Day. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Next, the host should establish some ground rules. Each family will be different. This is not a “one size fits all.”
Three examples. At one household we visit over the Christmas-New Year’s holidays, the rule is “No political discussion at table AT ALL!” This family is largely composed of Democrats, and of members quite upset with Trump and his style.
However, a relatively new in-law is a fervent GOPer and a Trump backer. The matron of that household wants no unpleasantness during the gathering, and thus politics of any kind are out of bounds.
At another gathering nothing political is ever said “over the table.” After the meal, however, when people break down all around the house in groups of twos, threes or fours, more freedom to express one’s political views is allowed.
I also know of families that let people at table “have at it,” but perhaps starting only after the main course has been consumed and the diners are into dessert and coffee.
My personal suggestions regarding the highly explosive topic of Trump and the impeachment proceedings are as follows:
Know what the Constitution stipulates regarding impeachment — what it is and what it is not and the main facts about the three previous attempts to impeach an American president (Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton). Don’t be arguing, in other words, about things that are wildly off base. (See Impeachment Guide at www.GovTrack.us)
Be able to state accurately the allegations that have been leveled against Trump by his Democratic accusers (some of them corroborated by Republicans).
Avoid name calling, at all costs, whether in reference to Trump or his accusers or to any family member or friend participating in the discussion.
Above all, listen civilly to one another. Allow each person to speak and complete a thought. And frame your responses carefully, respecting the dignity of those holding an opposing view.
Address one another by name, such as, “George and Julia, what I hope you can understand is … etc.” May all your Thanksgivings be blessed by good sense and expressions of love.