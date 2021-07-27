Three recent popes all, in one form or another, authorized the use of the Latin Mass in a liturgy dating to the Council of Trent (1545-1563), with an intent to promote unity in Catholic ranks. The three were Paul VI, John Paul II and Benedict XVI. Now Pope Francis has severely restricted the use of the Tridentine Latin Mass, also in the name of promoting unity.
How ironic.
From what I’ve seen in both Catholic and secular commentary on this matter so far, Francis is being excoriated from the right and hailed from the left as a sort of prophet of progressivism. Neither reaction, to my mind, is justified by the motu proprio (by his own hand) apostolic letter the pope issued earlier this month.
As a preliminary let me say what Francis’ decree is not: It is not a blanket prohibition against using any Latin in the Mass. Latin is used in many American Catholic churches for Mass parts such as the Sanctus (“Holy, holy, holy”) or the Agnus Dei (“Lamb of God”). Parishes will still feel free to use Gregorian chant to sing the “Gloria” in Latin.
The choir I belong to at St. Stephen, Ona, occasionally sings Latin hymns during our Masses. Francis’ new ruling will not affect this practice.
The so-called “Tridentine rite,” reaching back to the Council of Trent under Pope Pius V, not only puts the entire Mass in Latin, it also has the priest saying Mass facing the tabernacle in front of him. That puts his back to the congregation. Even prayers such as the “Our Father” (Lord’s prayer) are said in Latin. The Creed (a statement of essential Christian beliefs) is recited in Latin.
A significant minority of Tridentine bishops, priests and congregations reject some or all of the decrees of Vatican Council II, which authorized the use of the vernacular — the language spoken by the people — to celebrate Mass. Around the world today the Mass is said in more than 130 languages spoken by diverse populations.
Tridentine congregations under the name of the Pius X Society had for a while been cut off from the official Catholic Church. John Paul II cut them off when he excommunicated the Tridentine leader, French Archbishop Marcel LeFebvre, in June 1988. He did so after LeFebvre ordained four bishops for the Society without Vatican approval.
Benedict XVI struck an accord with the Tridentines and welcomed them back into full communion with Rome in 2007. Part of the deal was that the Tridentines could continue using their 16th-century form of the Mass and keep the Mass entirely in Latin.
What Pope Francis is saying now is that some Tridentines treated their use of Latin as a symbol of revolt against Vatican II and against the 99% of all Catholic congregations who hold Mass in their native language (be it English, French, Swahili or whatever else).
That, for Francis, was an intolerable assault against the unity of the worldwide church. He has thus made use of the Latin Mass subject to permission from the local bishop.
I myself grew up with the Tridentine Mass in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s. It was the Mass of my minor seminary years. Like many cradle Catholics, I found it jolting to have the Mass suddenly thrown into English. I have adapted, however. I wouldn’t want to go back. We need the Mass in languages known to the people who come to worship.