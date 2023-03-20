In his inimitable fashion, Pope Francis has dropped a bombshell into the frothy furor of debate over gender identity politics. Francis earlier this month told the Argentine newspaper La Nacion that “gender ideology today is one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations” on the planet.
He expressed direct disapproval of transgender ideology, belying a media narrative that has depicted Francis as a pontiff who soft pedals societal challenges that arise from those who defend and promote alternative sexualities.
The pope, an Argentine himself and former archbishop of Buenos Aires, has periodically made headlines for his candid remarks in response to questions from journalists.
In July 2013 on a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Rome, Francis told journalists, “Se una persona gay cerca il Christo, chi sono io a giudicarLa.” (If a person who is gay is seeking after Christ, who am I to judge (him or her)?”
This was widely interpreted as implying papal sympathy with the LGBTQ community, with those, that is, who experience same-sex attraction — and act upon it. But Francis later clarified his “Who am I to judge” remark by saying, in a Q&A book-length interview with another journalist, that he was simply paraphrasing a passage in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. That passage says homosexual people are to be treated with compassion and are not to be disdained.
Speaking more in philosophical than in theological terms, Francis said in his La Nacion interview that proponents of gender ideology were threatening to level sexual differences (between male and female) and the inherent tensions between them. He suggested that this would constitute an attack on humanity as designed by the Creator.
Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Denver announced it would continue a policy of refusing to admit to its schools children who reject their biological sex. In a scattering of other U.S. dioceses, gays or lesbians who have held positions such as choir director or teacher in a Catholic school have been terminated when they disclosed they had legally married a person of the same gender.
As Francis’ pontificate unfolded, members of the LGBTQ community expressed hope that here finally was a pope who understood gay, lesbian, bisexual
and transgender sensibilities. Someone who might even approve of a Catholic blessing upon same-sex unions, as many bishops in Germany have augured.
The feminist left, meanwhile, pined for the day when a pope such as Francis would soften the church’s firm stand against at-will abortion and possibly also entertain the ordination of women to the priesthood.
In none of these areas has Francis, after 10 years as pope, shown any inclination to alter church teaching or practice.
The issue of whether to ordain gays or lesbians as pastors and whether to celebrate same-sex marriages has caused painful splits in other Christian churches, such as Anglican, Lutheran, Methodist and Presbyterian.
Christian communities have likewise been torn apart over abortion. Theologians, pastors and lay leaders have found themselves on opposite sides of this question. When the tension of worshipping together yet differing on whether abortion or gay marriage was sinful or a positive right became untenable, one side has often left to create a new community of like-minded members.
Currently it seems hard to imagine compromise or reconciliation between the two sides of this ecclesiastical divide.
John Patrick Grace served as Vatican correspondent for The Associated Press from 1968 to 1973. He is now a book editor based in Huntington.
