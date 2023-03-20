The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In his inimitable fashion, Pope Francis has dropped a bombshell into the frothy furor of debate over gender identity politics. Francis earlier this month told the Argentine newspaper La Nacion that “gender ideology today is one of the most dangerous ideological colonizations” on the planet.

He expressed direct disapproval of transgender ideology, belying a media narrative that has depicted Francis as a pontiff who soft pedals societal challenges that arise from those who defend and promote alternative sexualities.

John Patrick Grace served as Vatican correspondent for The Associated Press from 1968 to 1973. He is now a book editor based in Huntington.

