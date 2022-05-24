Surveys I’ve checked lately indicate 79% of Americans pray “at least once in awhile,” but over half pray every day, mostly about their own concerns or challenges among family members and friends. Only 20% are said to pray “for global problems and injustices.”
Right now I find there is a critical need for intercessory prayer for burning domestic and global issues. Intercessory prayer is indeed scriptural and also powerful.
If prayer did not have impact, the Bible would not insist upon it. The old expression “Prayer changes things” reflects the experience of praying people. I cannot begin to count the instances in my own life when prayer led to healings, changes of attitudes and even finding things that had seemed hopelessly lost.
A globe-trotting female evangelist I’m proud to call my friend, Kim Kollins of Dallas, Texas, years ago told a gathering of charismatic Christians in Charleston, where she was leading a retreat: “It’s fine to pray for your Aunt Sally who’s in the hospital or your cousin Fred who’s lost his job, but don’t forget to pray for the church and the world.”
When Paula and I were part of the so-called “adult community” at the Marshall Catholic Student Center (Newman), the congregation was invited to “speak out” prayer requests after the gospel reading and the homily. People would pray for either themselves or someone they knew, family or friends.
I would often pray for troubles far away, such as the refugees in the Middle East or an African nation struggling with drought or for women being captured and sold into sexual slavery.
One day a fellow Newman member said to me after Mass, “Patrick, you always think of these exotic situations. I can’t seem to do that.” I told this very devout and prayerful woman, “Yes, you can. Just remember what you’ve read in the news and lift it up in prayer.”
We all need a wider vision.
Churches everywhere need prayer as they are losing members, especially the young, to the lures of our hyper-tech modern world. So pray for them.
The Russian and Greek Orthodox churches have recently gone into schism over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Patriarch of Moscow, Kirill, supports, and the Patriarch of Constantinople, Benjamin, condemns. Let’s pray for peace in Ukraine and reconciliation among the Orthodox.
Here in America, Christian churches are divided even on the question of abortion. Conservative Catholics and evangelicals outright condemn at-will abortion, while adherents of some liberal Protestant denominations and liberal Catholics defend keeping abortion available.
Can both be right? Hard to believe that God would bless both sides of this life-and-death equation. We all should be praying that “God’s will be done.”
We still have a searing opioid crisis in America and a crisis of homelessness as well. Often the two are intimately linked. Plenty of need for prayer in this dimension.
And how can we expect to bridge the political divide in our country without recourse to prayer? There are so few forums where people can freely express their mind and be listened to, rather than hooted down. And this among people who all profess to read the same Bible and worship the same God and Savior.
Pray, pray, pray.