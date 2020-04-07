Talk about “moving the goal posts.”
At this political sleight of hand, President Donald Trump has become a master. In the span of just six weeks he has gone from dismissing the coronavirus as “the Democrats’ new hoax” and early on claiming that “we’re controlling it” and that U.S. cases would “soon be down to zero,” to his declaration in late March that “if we have only 100,000 die, we will have done a very good job.”
This level of switcheroo, I submit, is absolutely mind blowing.
Trump has been following a familiar pattern. He creates a problem, or else denies a rising problem, then when the problem becomes noticeable, he jumps in and lets the country know that he “is working on it.”
As things progress, Trump begins claiming that “we’re on top of this.”’ Suddenly he turns to selling the idea that we will have “a big win” if the problem gets resolved. In the coronavirus case, he has put himself in the spotlight day after day at briefings, and even bragged about his TV ratings.
The president also tries to get the public to forget the role he played in creating, or exacerbating, the problem.
Let’s look at the progression of Trump’s comments on the global pandemic known as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19:
On Jan. 22 this year Trump said: “It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it totally under control.”
By Feb. 10 the president was acknowledging the virus had become a threat but still said, “It looks like by April, when it gets a little warm, it miraculously goes away.”
At a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 19 Trump called the spreading epidemic “the Democrats’ new hoax.”
A major shift in tone occurred on March 14 when Trump conceded “This is a very contagious virus. It’s incredible.” But still added: “It something that we have tremendous control over.”
A few days later, on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), the commander in chief was busy trying to erase from everyone’s recollections his early downplaying of the coronavirus assault, saying: “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.” At that point the U.S. death toll stood at 100.
His focus, however, stayed on the economy and the plummeting stock market. With about half of the 50 states by then having ordered full or partial lockdowns, Trump, on March 23, complained: “Our country wasn’t built to be shut down.”
The next day he said: “I’d love to have the country open and rarin’ to go by Easter.” He nonetheless, a couple days later, extended “social distancing” throughout the U.S. until April 30.
And seven days later he was making the case at the White House daily briefing that “If we lose between 100,000 and 200,000 people (to the virus), we will have done a very good job.”
Dr. Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist who while at the World Health Organization (WHO) helped wipe out smallpox, called Trump’s initial downplaying of the virus “the most irresponsible act of an elected official that I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime.”
A Boston Globe editorial on March 31 blasted Trump as “Unfit for a Pandemic” and said the president “has blood on his hands.”