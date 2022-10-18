The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“Those documents aren’t theirs. They’re mine!” Thus spoke former President Donald J. Trump in the wake of the Aug. 8 FBI sweep of his residence, Mar-a-Lago near Palm Beach, Florida. Armed with a warrant, federal agents scoured the Trump mansion and made off with dozens of boxes containing government materials, with at least 100 documents marked “Top Secret.”

Trump later claimed, through his attorneys, that the FBI had “planted the documents at Mar-a-Lago.” Never mind that the two statements — “I own those documents” and “the FBI planted them” — totally contradict each other.

John Patrick Grace formerly worked for The Associated Press as a reporter in Chicago, an editor in New York and a foreign correspondent in Rome. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you