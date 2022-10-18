“Those documents aren’t theirs. They’re mine!” Thus spoke former President Donald J. Trump in the wake of the Aug. 8 FBI sweep of his residence, Mar-a-Lago near Palm Beach, Florida. Armed with a warrant, federal agents scoured the Trump mansion and made off with dozens of boxes containing government materials, with at least 100 documents marked “Top Secret.”
Trump later claimed, through his attorneys, that the FBI had “planted the documents at Mar-a-Lago.” Never mind that the two statements — “I own those documents” and “the FBI planted them” — totally contradict each other.
In rallies in Ohio and a handful of other states critical to the fast-approaching 2022 midterm congressional elections, Trump also continues to bemoan his 2020 loss of the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden.
He asserts the election was stolen from him by the counting of fraudulent votes in seven states, even though 60-plus lawsuits on his behalf focused on that claim were thrown out of court. In some courts judges he himself appointed noted the lack of evidence and threw those cases out.
No matter where we look — and this is true in West Virginia as well as elsewhere — many Republican candidates for the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate are casting their lot with Trump and his bogus claims and his whiny grievances.
The question is: Will that play?
Or has the balance begun to tip toward a recognition of reality and common sense as opposed to attempts to demonize Trump’s opponents, be they Democrats, Independents or anti-Trump Republicans?
Americans were warned about the perils of know-nothingness and vulnerability to spinners of conspiracy theories over two centuries ago when Thomas Jefferson declared: “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”
Early in his campaigning for the presidency Trump labelled the press “the enemy of the people.” To be more accurate he should have said, “Facts are the enemy of the people.” Any journalist worth his or her salt harkens to that great line of Joe Webb, the TV detective on the old TV show “Dragnet”: “Just the facts, ma’am, just the facts.”
For a while, five or so years ago, I engaged in an email dialog with a Trump supporter from Wayne County, a notable entrepreneur. We dueled on many issues until the day he attempted to persuade me that “The Washington Post has been offering its reporters $1,000 bonuses to come up with fake news stories.”
I said flatly, “I know The Post and its standards. When I was on the newspaper in Greensboro I wrote freelance pieces for The Post. A good friend of mine went from AP Chicago to become an editor for The Post. You are too far out in the ozone layer for us to get you back.” I ended our email exchanges then and there and have not looked back.
It may speak to a failure of civics education in U.S. secondary schools, but I subscribe to the message conveyed by Susan Jacoby in her 2008 book “The Age of American Unreason:” “America is now ill with a powerful mutant strain of intertwined ignorance, anti-rationalism and anti-intellectualism.”
Proof? Listen to a disillusioned former Republican voter identified as “Brenda,” quoted by The Republican Accountability Project as saying, “Trump took the hate, the ugly, the bigotry and the racism ... and he stamped the presidential seal all over it.”
John Patrick Grace formerly worked for The Associated Press as a reporter in Chicago, an editor in New York and a foreign correspondent in Rome. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
