Some years ago in early December I ambled into a downtown Huntington coffee shop and heard Christmas music coming from overhead speakers — “Joy to the world, the Lord has come, let earth receive her king…” And so forth.
“Hold on,” I said to the manager. “It’s too early for Christmas hymns!”
“You don’t like Christmas music?” she said, kind of shocked, as she knew I was a practicing Catholic.
“Oh no, that isn’t it,” I responded. “I love Christmas music. Just not yet. Too soon. We’re in Advent right now.”
I got a puzzled look, as if I had suggested we call off the whole holiday season.
Advent is a time of longing for the coming of the Christ child and preparing hearts to receive him. A time for repenting of sin and worldliness. A time of hoping for redemption and recommitment. It dates back to the fifth century, the age of the great Church Fathers like St. Augustine and Cyril of Jerusalem.
For liturgical churches in the Christian spectrum — Presbyterian, Methodist, Lutheran, Episcopal, Orthodox and Catholic — Advent has its own sacred space, its own scriptural texts and prayers, and, most of all, its own music.
A few classic Advent hymns: “O come, O come Emanuel, and ransom captive Israel,” “Seek the Lord, while he may be found; call to him, while he is still near.” “People look East, the time is near….”
These songs have a yearning spirit to them, with a twinge of melancholy but also of hope.
They, like Advent prayers, call people to examine their lives, to give alms to the poor, to fast and perform other sacrificial acts as a way of inviting the graces of renewal.
Since the ninth century, Advent has been structured as a block of four weeks, leading straight up to Christmas. Churches here in the Tri-State area as well as elsewhere in the U.S. and indeed around the world mark Advent with a set of four Advent candles. Usually all four are set in single holder, six or so inches apart. Purple ribbons fall from the frame, the Advent color.
Each Sunday before Mass or before services in the liturgical churches on the Anglican and the Protestant side, a pastor or a lay minister will step up to the Advent candleholder and light the candle of that week, as well as the candles of the previous weeks. By the fourth week, all candles are lit.
Here is a hymn with the flavor of Advent:
On walls around Jerusalem
Stand sentinels of light;
They answer all who ask of them
The progress of the night.
“I see him, though not now,” they say,
“Behold him though not near.”
The eye of truth awaits that day
When God is to appear.”
The watchmen cry throughout the night,
Reminding God to save,
Nor shall they rest till early light
Announces dawning day.
As sentinels await the dawn
Let Jacob seek the Lord.
Our souls await the Living One:
Jerusalem restored
(Can be sung to the tune of “I Sing the Mighty Power of God.”)