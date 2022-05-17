Capsuling the phenomenon known as “denial” better than anyone else I have heard or read, the late great jazzman Louis Armstrong once remarked: “Some people, if they don’t know, you can’t tell ‘em.”
Denial of reality has been a persistent spur to fear and anger, both among the masses and even world leaders, leading to devastating consequences
Russian President Vladimir Putin, for example, with no evidence to support the thesis, bought into the idea pitched to him by an adviser that Ukraine was “a hotbed of Neo-Nazi activists.” He trumpeted this false idea constantly on state-run Moscow One TV and in his other public declarations to justify invading and attempting to conquer the country.
And for months running he even continued to deny that Russia was at war with Ukraine. He tried to sell the invasion of his armor and troops to the public as “a special military operation.” Russian soldiers who found themselves as part of the invading force set about searching high and low for the nonexistent “Neo-Nazi activists and sympathizers.”
Finding none, they allowed themselves to massacre thousands of innocent Ukrainian women and children, many of them execution-style in the streets. Putin then denied that his troops had engaged in any such atrocities.
Fighting “Nazis” is something Putin and the Russian people celebrate with great pomp and military parades every May 9, as that is the anniversary of Russia’s repelling of Adolph Hitler’s invading forces in World War II.
Journalists in Ukraine and Russia had said that Putin “must” have had a significant victory by that date this year or else be mocked as “a loser.” That’s because the invasion he launched has so far seen terrible destruction of cities by rockets and aerial bombardment but little progress in conquering and holding Ukrainian territory.
Moscow One TV also has consistently denied reliable U.S. estimates of Russian troop and armored vehicle losses in Ukraine, fearful perhaps of the population turning against Putin and the war if they were told the truth.
Here in the United States we can see on a daily basis flagrant examples of denial by former President Donald J. Trump and the most hardcore of his supporters.
Trump admitted in a video interview with a panel of led by a Princeton historian in early April that he lost the 2020 election. However, he continues to claim during outdoor rallies around the country either that he won or else that the election was “rigged against me.”
QAnon supporters of Trump have denied even that Joe Biden is president. Some assert that the real Biden “is dead” and the head of state we see on television is being played by actor Jim Carrey and other Hollywood figures. Carrey did indeed role play Biden for awhile on “Saturday Night Live” episodes.
This is denial taken to a ludicrous extreme, but reporters interviewing such Trump supporters come away saying, “These people really believe this stuff.”
Former Attorney General William Barr (under Trump) has warned Republicans that touting Trump as a candidate for president in 2024 “would be a disaster.” And yet, all across the country, that’s exactly what we see. Many still cling to what’s been dubbed “the Big Lie” that Trump actually won and say he should be reinstated in the White House ASAP.