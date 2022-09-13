Last Friday’s issue of The Herald-Dispatch ran a rare banner headline across the top of the front page — “Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96” — and not one but two London-datelined stories by the Associated Press about the passing of “the longest-serving British monarch.” Or any monarch of our time, really.
Around the globe, daily papers no doubt marked the death and celebrated the reign of this most gracious, dutiful and influential woman with similar splash treatment. Especially was this so in the 54 nations that formerly were under the once-vaunted British empire, upon which, as British author Christopher North suggested, “the sun never sets.”
Our country, too, was once part of that empire, and it fought the Revolutionary War to shake free from the tyranny of “taxation without representation.” Hence the Boston Tea Party, the Battle of Lexington and Concord and, less known, the Battle of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, where colonials fought an Indian tribe in cahoots with the “redcoats.”
We owe our very speech and rhetoric to our British forefathers, although as George Bernard Shaw wrote, “America and Britain are two countries separated by a common language.” He meant to point out, especially to us vulgar stepchildren of the UK, how slurred and “incorrect” has our enunciation of the mother tongue become.
You have only to listen to long-serving David Owens at Cabell County’s main library on 9th Street downtown to detect the clear articulation of consonants and the softer “a” sounds in words such as “past” to hear the way a Brit might wish to correct our speech.
It’s not uncommon either to hear British voices on American radio and television, even on local stations in the Tri-State or on West Virginia Public Radio.
And thus our ties to Britain linger and in ways that can even be charming and reassuring. Every president since Harry Truman, except for LBJ, has hobnobbed with Queen Elizabeth and her court, a testament to what’s referred to as America’s “special relationship” to the United Kingdom and our British heritage.
The United States and the UK are the anchors of the NATO alliance formed in 1949 that has mightily helped forestall the outbreak of another terrible world war and even now is the bulwark of support for Ukraine in its resistance against the aggression of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Back to Queen Elizabeth herself, however. As Spanish King Felipe VI said in a telegram to her eldest son, now known as King Charles III: “We will miss her dearly,” speaking for himself and his wife. In truth he spoke for much of the world — excepts perhaps for leaders who are hostile to democracy and the liberal world order.
Throughout her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth remained steady as the epitome of courtesy, goodwill and thoughtfulness. She never came across as haughty or self-absorbed. Indeed, she unfailingly showed deep empathy for the common people, and they in turn loved her back.
Bouquets of flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace have been strewn there by people of all walks in life. And those same people will line the many parades in her honor as her coffined body travels from one town to another in the British isles before her entombment.
A grand dame has left us, and a lesser-loved figure now takes her place as King Charles III. One era is ending and another, amid many political uncertainties on both sides of the Atlantic, is already under way. May the Queen’s fortitude and love of democracy inspire us all.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
