If you’re feeling zapped by too much negative news, I hope you’ll find the following lines an antidote worth a smile or a knowing nod:
Sign for sale in Cracker Barrel, Barboursville: “Pool Rules: Do not do any action that starts with the words ‘Just watch me, y’all, and see what I’m gonna do.’”
Great quote from the late Sen. John McCain: “It is always darkest just before it turns pitch black.”
A car spotted in a bank parking lot off U.S. 60 East had two decals around its rear plate: “Back off or I’ll activate your airbags!” and “Trump 2024.” Very in-your-face and menacing, like Trump himself.
A sign in the office of my accountant, Sabrina Jeffers on 20th Street in Huntington: “Today’s good mood is brought to you courtesy of WINE.”
My late uncle, Joe O’Keefe, had a sign in the family guest room in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook, Illinois: “If we get to drinking on Saturday night and start insisting that you stay till Tuesday, just remember: We didn’t mean it.”
A favorite book title on dating and marriage: “We’d Have a Great Relationship if It Weren’t for You.”
As we enter another white-hot political season, let’s recall the wisdom of “Honest Abe” Lincoln: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time. But you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”
A couple of doozy lines from Yankee catcher Yogi Berra: “It’s déjà vu all over again.” And: “When you come to the fork in the road, take it.”
Popular songs often contain incisive wisdom. Case in point: “Slow down; you move too fast; got to make the morning last.”
How observant are you? Mull over this quote from G.K. Chesterton: “The things we see every day are the things we never see at all.”
From the late Texas pundit Molly Ivins: “Fourteen-year-old boys and members of a whacky religious cult are not part of a well-regulated militia.”
Impossible for me to forget a story told by Bishop Fulton J. Sheen of the New York Archdiocese on his popular TV show, ”Life Is Worth Living,” in the 1950s and 60s: “Fellow came up to me while I was walking on Broadway recently and said, ‘Hey bishop, I ain’t no Cadillac, but I sure do like your show.’”
Memorable, too, is an opening monologue in the film “Annie Hall,” spun out by Woody Allen, who directed and also played the lead: “I would never want to belong to a club that would have someone like me as a member.”
Cooper update: Had him to our vet, Dr. Anna Scarberry, about 10 days ago and she pronounced him remarkably fit for his 16 canine years. Like me, though, Cooper is troubled by arthritis in his legs. I have a cane, but Cooper occasionally needs a boost from behind by Paula or me just to get up a short flight of stairs.
Nonetheless, he and I walk together about a mile or more every day (up and down hills, too!). We also match up in our daily napping, though he out-naps me by a lot.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.