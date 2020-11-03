Here we are: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 — Election Day in America. Long anticipated, cherished hallmark of our democracy. What better way to usher in the final hours of voting than to read and contemplate quotations from champions of our freedoms and our storied past?
“Territory is but the body of a nation. The people who inhabit its hills and valleys are its soul, its spirit, its life.” — James Garfield.
“All we have of freedom, all we use or know, this our fathers brought for us long and long ago.” — Rudyard Kipling.
“We have enjoyed so much freedom for so long that we are perhaps in danger of forgetting how much blood it cost to establish the Bill of Rights.” — Felix Frankfurter.
“We may encounter many defeats, but we must not be defeated.” — Maya Angelou.
“If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we will be one nation gone under.” — Ronald Reagan.
“Whenever the people are well informed, they can be trusted with their own government.” — Thomas Jefferson.
And from one of our most beloved patriotic songs: “America, America, God mend thine every flaw/ Confirm thy soul in self-control/ Thy liberty in law.”
“This, then, is the state of the union, free and restless, growing and full of hope. So it was in the beginning,. So it shall always be, while God is willing and we are strong enough to keep the faith.” — Lyndon B. Johnson.
“Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won. You earn it and win it in every generation.” — Coretta Scott King.
Some figures from the past were sterner in their warnings about the tenor and direction of our national life:
“Democracy is the worst form of government — except for all the others.” — Winston Churchill.
“Don’t interfere with anything in the Constitution. That must be maintained, for it is the only safeguard of our liberties.” — Abraham Lincoln.
“This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.” — Theodore Roosevelt.
“Our country, right or wrong. When right, to be kept right; when wrong, to be put right.” — Carl Schurz.
“What you do makes a difference. And you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” — Jane Goodall.
“If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” — John F. Kennedy.
“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” — Anne Frank.
My personal wish for our country is that we move honorably through this election, faithfully accept and process all the valid ballots that are cast, trust our 50 states’ secretaries of state to certify the election in their state, and abide by the resultant count.
We are a nation of laws, not of men. We have a long history of democratic institutions and democratic processes. The United States of America was founded upon the rejection of tyranny. We should all hold to the wish expressed by our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, “that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”