”The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” — Edmund Burke
“Navalny” is a tense 98-minute documentary by Canadian filmmaker Daniel Roher that premiered this spring at the Sundance Film Festival and will be shown on CNN at 9 p.m. Sunday, April 24. For anyone concerned about the survival of democracy, the film about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a poisoning victim in August 2020 and currently in prison for his attacks on Vladimir Putin, is a “must see.”
The film has been making the rounds in theaters around the world on a short-term basis. I caught it at the Marquee Theatres in Ashland last week, where I was one of just five people in attendance.
“How many were here the first night of showing?” I asked the ticket seller. “Two,” she said. “People around here … you know … they’re just not into this kind of thing.”
More’s the pity if we hope to support the anti-Putin forces in Russia militating for an end to corruption and the inauguration of a working democracy. And, similarly, if we hope to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his allies beat back the Russian invasion of that sovereign and democratic nation.
Roher was in Europe blocking out another documentary project when he came across Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist attempting to find an avenue into documenting Navalny’s experiences. Roher’s initial project seemed like a bust, so he and Grozev joined forces and ended up winning Navalny’s cooperation for the documentary.
They open the film by interviewing Navalny, who has the height and heft of an NFL tight end, with the subject just talking to the camera.
Before long, however, the film takes off like a rocket. The director-producers and their videographer accompany Navalny on airplanes and on land as he makes an effort to identify and then communicate with four Russians who he believes were his poisoners. You start to feel as if you are in a John LeCarre spy thriller.
With the filmmakers in the room, Navalny calls each of the suspects on the phone and plays the role of a high-level aide to Putin interrogating them about “what went wrong.” Navalny was poisoned on a flight from Siberia to Moscow, but the crew decided on an emergency landing to get him into medical care and thus saved his life.
The first three suspects hang up the phone on Navalny, not believing he is who he says he is. The fourth, however, takes the bait and treats Navalny as if he is a real henchman to Putin. That suspect openly confesses his and the others’ roles in the poisoning, using a Soviet-era nerve agent.
All of this, naturally, is being recorded by the filmmakers and becomes a high point in the documentary.
The film showcases boisterous rally scenes in Russia that dramatize Navalny’s populist following and the willingness of thousands of Russians to defy Putin and his autocratic crackdowns on dissent. These scenes are heady stuff and provide hope that perhaps Putin can, after all, be taken down.
Sadly, the adventure ends as Navalny carries through on his determination to re-enter Russia in January 2021 and is immediately taken into custody at the airport. He has been in a Russian prison ever since.
Filmmaker Roher calls the documentary Putin’s worst nightmare and says getting it before Russian audiences might well collapse Putin’s power.