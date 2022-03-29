His physical and mental fitness now in question, Russian President Vladimir Putin, age 69, has turned former Soviet bloc nation Ukraine into a hot battleground of smoldering cities and streams of fleeing refugees now numbering in the millions.
Into the bargain he has drawn crippling sanctions from Europe, the United States, Canada and Japan that have thrown Russia’s economy into a tailspin, savaged the fortunes of oligarchs in his circle and made life miserable for the average Russian family.
The ruble has lost half its value. The Moscow stock market has collapsed and is closed. Scores of U.S. and other western companies have shut down operations throughout Russia.
An invasion turned war that Putin apparently thought would last only a few days has now logged an entire month. Ten million Ukrainians including fully one half of the nation’s children have become refugees. And untold thousands of Ukrainians have died in aerial bombings of their dwellings, schools, hospitals and shopping centers.
Putin’s own forces have suffered incredible losses amid the chaos of a poorly planned military assault relying upon tanks and other armored vehicles that made easy targets for Ukrainian grenades, drones and U.S.-supplied Javelin rockets.
Well over 100 Russian airplanes and even more helicopters have been shot from the skies by Stinger missiles. Food, water, fuel and other vital logistics for the invaders are reportedly in short supply.
Estimates from the field say 12,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have died from one end of Ukraine to the other, many in unsuccessful campaigns to capture the capital, Kyiv, and the southern port city of Mariupol. At least seven, perhaps more, of Putin’s own generals have been killed in the fighting. Some were targeted by Ukrainian snipers.
To put these figures in perspective, Russia has now lost far more troops killed and wounded (about 40,000) in one month than the United States lost in the Iraqi and Afghanistan wars combined, stretching over 11 years.
Speculation is rife both in Moscow and in NATO planning sessions about the physical, mental and emotional state of the individual whose personal grievances and egocentric needs triggered so much death, destruction and disarray.
Medical personnel who’ve seen Putin up close in recent months suggest that his bloated face and occasional stumbling could indicate a case of Parkinson’s disease or a recent stroke. Others have spoken of Putin seeming to verge on a nervous breakdown. If so it might be in reaction to reports from the war zone about catastrophic Russian losses of men and materiel.
Putin has turned against close aides, referring to them as “scum,” and fired a number of high-ranking military officers. His own defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, has not been seen or heard from in two weeks.
Beleaguered by the failure of conventional warfare, Putin has hinted at possible uses of chemical, biological or even nuclear weapons. President Joe Biden, on a trip to NATO headquarters in Brussels, declared that recourse to such weapons of mass destruction would be met with a strong response by allied forces.
Reporters and TV news anchors were left to speculate just what that might involve. Retired U.S. military commentators said an intervention by NATO could clear the skies of all Russian aircraft and force the surrender of remaining Russian troops on the ground in a matter of days.