To paraphrase a line by French poet Leon Bloy: “It is suffering that expands the human heart to love.” And in the crucible of the global coronavirus pandemic, we have seen our hearts stretched to recognize, reach out to, and care for our human brothers and sisters as rarely before.
The toll the world is paying in pain and death has grown steeper by the day. New York State alone has recorded more cases of corona virus than any single country outside of the U.S. And New York City has lost more of its residents to respiratory failure and death caused by the virus than the city lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
If the current model holds, the virus will kill at least 60,000 of us here in the United States, or about 5,000 more than our country lost in the Vietnam War. And more than we lost at Pearl Harbor, in the 9/11 attacks on New York, Washington, D.C. and those lost in a Pennsylvania field, and in the Afghan and Iraq wars all put together.
“Pain insists on being attended to,” C.S. Lewis has written. “God shouts to us in our pains … his megaphone to rouse a deaf world.” Pay attention — and pray.
Families in some areas cannot visit their elderly in nursing homes, just putting palms of hands on a window to match the wrinkled palms on the other side of the glass. Not everyone can even attend a funeral service for a loved one.
We feel anguished for these poor souls, just thinking about their pain. Or perhaps it is our very own pain if we have been an actor in such a tragedy.
The president tells us that we are in a war. And he is right. We are. But this is a war against an invisible foe, who is stealthy, highly infectious, and 10 times (or more) deadlier than most strains of the flu. Typically, the flu, will carry away 0.1% of those it invades. The novel coronavirus normally will end a life in at least 1% of all cases, and in some countries as high as 4%.
Instead of bombs and bullets, we must fight back with solitude — “shelter in place,” “self isolation,” “quarantine.” With wearing masks to the store and the pharmacy, with physically distancing ourselves from others, with endless rounds of hand washing and disinfectant spray.
Symptoms we must recognize: a loss of taste and smell, a low-grade fever that persists, sweating that keeps coming back, sore throat and/or dry cough, chills, shortness of breath and an unnerving tightness in our chest. Also fatigue and body aches.
CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo , who contracted the virus himself, has told us, “The nights are the worst.” Hard to get to sleep or stay asleep. Very weird nightmares at times, he said.
Cuomo got through his battle with the killer virus. Seeing his tired, reddened face and hearing his voice one evening on CNN, though, I wasn’t sure that he would. I guessed Cuomo wasn’t sure about that either.
Hanging in there with our home stays and our sprays is what we must do. All of us. With discipline and devotion.