I’m thankful God has allowed me to experience the disease that has taken the lives of over 1 million Americans since it spread worldwide from China in 2019 and has killed just under seven million globally up to January 2023. And has also seen me through it.
I’d tested dozens of times at the Huntington Health Department, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and at home since 2019. So when I felt far more congested than usual and was coughing in fits, I asked HIMG to do their nasal swab test once again.
Their test can now detect for three viruses: COVID-19, RSV and influenza — a good thing as symptoms for all three cross over. “We’ll call you in a couple of hours,” the desk attendant said.
I wasn’t expecting anything dramatic, as I have battled chronic sinus problems for nearly 20 years. And I’d taken five Pfizer shots. Probably same-old, same-old, I told myself.
Wrong! Responding to an HIMG voice message “to please call for test results,” I dialed them and was quickly told, “You are positive for COVID.”
I felt genuinely blitzed. Was I headed for the hospital? For a bed in ICU?
A breathing machine?
Apparently not, as I was instructed to isolate for at least four days and treat my COVID infection with over-the-counter meds such as Nyquil or Tylenol severe flu.
The very night after my positive test at HIMG, the disease hit me like a sledgehammer. I had already set up my bedding down in our living room, safely away from Paula. And I had taken a Nyquil dose and put a breathing strip on my nose.
None of that stopped a feeling of massive fatigue and wrenching congestion from overwhelming my body. And the fits of coughing kicked up higher. I found when I got up for a bathroom trek at around 2:30 a.m. I could hardly stand.
I had chosen to bed down in a recliner chair instead of a couch — a wise choice as it kept my head elevated. Somehow with great effort, I made it to a close bathroom and back.
In the morning we took my temp and it came in at 97.2, way below my normal. But I was weak as could be, kept having trouble standing or walking, even with a cane. I slept at least six hours that day.
Cutting to the chase, my most prominent symptoms were fatigue, congestion, COVID cough and bodily weakness. Plus come-and-go chills. Yes, I had sporadic body aches, but easy enough to confuse with my usual arthritis pains. Only one day did my temp spike a fever of nearly 101, but that quickly subsided. No headaches, no dizziness, no nausea.
I never lost appetite but did, on day five, lose some sense of taste.
My family physician, Janet Wallace, prescribed dexamethasone, a steroid, which she prefers to Paxlovid, an anti-viral, and told me, “Get up, move around as much as you can, don’t let phlegm settle into your lungs — that can bring on pneumonia.” A great tip for those of you who may come down with mild-to-moderate COVID and just need to isolate at home.
By day six my COVID symptoms had greatly reduced. In fact, I went this whole day without napping. I kept on testing positive, though, until on day 12 the home test showed one red stripe instead of two. COVID had quit my sinuses.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
