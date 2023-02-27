The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I’m thankful God has allowed me to experience the disease that has taken the lives of over 1 million Americans since it spread worldwide from China in 2019 and has killed just under seven million globally up to January 2023. And has also seen me through it.

I’d tested dozens of times at the Huntington Health Department, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and at home since 2019. So when I felt far more congested than usual and was coughing in fits, I asked HIMG to do their nasal swab test once again.

John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

