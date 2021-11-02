Will we all, ultimately, be eaten alive by inflation?
There have been times in recent days when it has seemed so. I was shocked when my wife, in considerable distress, looked up from her laptop and announced: “I’m paying double the price now for cat food.” Cat food?!?
Yes, wet cat food, whether she shops for it in bulk online, or in the stores. Indeed, prices for everything from cat food to used cars have been skyrocketing. Bobby Moss at Superior Pre-Driven Car Sales on U.S. 60, Mark Bates’ partner in that business, told me recently:
“Just forget about trying to buy a second-hand car at a decent price anymore. If you can, fix up what you’ve got and keep driving it.” And this from a guy whose income derives from selling used cars. Bobby showed me an SUV on his lot that was 10 years old and had close to 200,000 miles on it. It carried a price tag of around $11,000.
Pretty outrageous for that kind of mileage. Two years ago the same car might have fetched $7,000, at most.
We all know about gas at the pump: nearly double the dollar figure per gallon that we were all paying a year ago. Indeed, I can remember putting gas into my van’s tank at $1.80 a gallon 18 months ago, and now we’re edging up toward $3.60.
Commodities in the supermarkets are up as well — if you can even get certain items. We all remember the famous toilet-paper shortage early in the pandemic, due mostly to people hoarding. Well, now because of supply-chain bottlenecks, orders to stores are being only partially filled. This translates into higher prices for what does make it onto the shelves.
Winter’s coming on, and it’s being billed as a cold one. That means steeper prices for natural gas and other fuels to heat our homes. We are on electric, but my bet is that those monthly bills will see a hike as well.
For this and other reasons, we have decided to go solar. If the Charleston airport and the Williamson police station can switch to solar, why so can we, even though as loyal and true West Virginians we are “supposed to be” on board with keeping the mines in business. Our panels have not been installed yet, but we are definitely looking forward to having them on the roof.
Fortunately, our roof gets beaucoup sunshine, year round. We are in an ideal location for solar, which will both heat and cool our home — and we hope do that as well as electric. The solar panels can even be dismounted and moved should we decide to sell our home and purchase another. Or they can be left in place as a selling point.
Some market experts are saying prices will “shake out” after the first of the year. I guess they mean stabilize. But it would be nice if prices dropped a few notches.
With a rehiring boom going on, wages have also been on the rise. The downside of rising wages is a spike in inflation and higher prices at the stores, online and at the pump. You can’t have teenagers making $11 an hour at Wendy’s and still expect that chain’s prices for burgers and fries to stay at previous levels. Or prices anywhere else, for that matter.