Centered among my recollections of now war-torn Ukraine is the image of a woman in her early 30s standing on a Kyiv subway platform with her two children, a boy about 8 and a girl about 6.
The three had sheltered there against the Russian assault and no doubt were on their way toward joining an expected 1 million or more refugees from rockets and tank fire ordered by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
“This might be an American or English or German woman, just from her appearance,” I said to myself. A female CNN reporter remarked on how calm all three of them were. She asked the boy if he was scared.
“A little,” he said in English.
“You are a very brave boy,” the reporter said.
Then the correspondent asked the woman if they had any food with them.
“Just this,” the woman said calmly, rustling a small plastic bag. It evidently contained a variety of snack foods.
No husband was with her. I soon afterward learned that all able-bodied men, of any age, have been requisitioned by Ukrainian Premier Volodymyr Zalensky to stay behind and fight the Russians. Weapons were being handed out all over the country to men — and willing women as well — who were ready to defend their fledgling democracy against Putin’s unprovoked attack.
About one day later I saw another report, this time on MSNBC, from the Ukrainian- Polish border to the west of Kiev. A correspondent was describing the long lines of refugees streaming in from various parts of Ukraine.
Checking through into Poland required the refugees to wait for up to 10 hours in line in freezing temperatures. They waited patiently, uncomplainingly, as far as the MSNBC correspondent could tell from his observations and interviews.
“It’s remarkable,” he said to the camera and viewers in the U.S. “I have not heard a single word of complaint from any of these people.” The refugees were almost all women and children. Husbands and fathers had been left behind to fight the Russians.
Here in our country we will all be paying a very small price for this war compared to the Ukrainians who are either fighting — and dying — or fleeing as refugees for an uncertain, and likely threadbare, life in a neighboring country. And yet I’m already hearing complaints during TV interviews about “how awful this is.” Meaning not the war or what Ukrainians are suffering, but what a crimp in their budget paying a dollar more in gas will be.
Checking the discussion board from my online Catholic University of America theology course, I came across an anguished post from a female classmate who said “I am beyond grief” over the Ukrainian crisis. One daughter is apparently adopted from Ukraine and is a professional dancer. Her male dance partner, a Ukrainian, my classmate wrote, “is sheltering in the metro there.”
Talk about hitting close to home.
Another CUA classmate, Nicholas Chancey, is the current Newman (Catholic) Center chaplain at Marshall University. He and his charges have organized a fundraising drive to collect money for medical supplies to be shipped to Ukraine. Please stop by or phone the Newman Center, 1609 5th Ave., 304-525-4618, to see how you may contribute to this very worthwhile cause.