“Am I over the hill yet?” Those of us 65 and up into the 90s know that question well. Looking in the mirror, you might come away with one answer — “Yeah, definitely have seen better days.” Sitting down and getting some work done, however, you may say, “I haven’t really lost a step.”
Frankly, I am right in that boat: not very happy with my hair loss and wrinkles and how I have to be extra careful going up and down stairs. But looking at my work production, I’m not sure it’s any degree less than 20 years ago.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s become interesting research topics once you hit your 70s. Certainly true for me. I was on an info site a few days ago on this subject and going down their checklist of symptoms. “Hmm,” I mused, “Phone in my hand but forget who I was going to call ...”
Not a problem, I told myself. I was this way when I was 18 years old. Indeed, I’ve long battled a touch of absent- mindedness. In my seminary years (high school), classmates dubbed me “Mr. Magoo” and tried to make it stick. Somehow I talked them out of it.
Those of you in my age group — I’m 78 and will be 79 in September — likely do as I do with a newspaper in hand. Yup! Straight to the obit columns. One day I was shocked to see that every single deceased person on the page was younger than me. Often, half the entries are grouped right around my age niche, from 73 to 83.
I also wince, as do many of my contemporaries, when I see far younger people showing up on the page: 59, 43, 38 or even younger. Why did their lives get cut short? For some, it may be their own fault — reckless driving, fooling around with hard drugs. Others, however, just contracted some fatal disease and couldn’t fight it off.
Why, Lord, why?
Is longevity a blessing or a curse? My own mother made it to 91 but said, more than once, she could have done without the last eight years. She’d been hampered daily by residual pains from a failed hip replacement operation and was badly missing my dad, who had passed at age 74 from an aneurysm in the stomach lining.
Now engaged in study for my third master’s degree (this time in a branch of theology), I’m hoping for more years so I can help in the much needed task of rejuvenating the Christian body.
In closing, I’d like to tick off a few of my health habits and daily or weekly practices that may have contributed to my living as long as I have — and in relatively good health.
I’ve kept my weight down. I’m about 182 and would like myself better at 175, but I haven’t crossed the line into obesity. Social drinker, mostly wine with meals, occasional beer. Hardly ever drink soda pop and I’m a lifetime nonsmoker. Have never gotten into any illicit drugs. Playing piano and singing in a choir both keep my brain stimulated.
Due to Cooper, my Huskie- Shepherd mix, and not having a fenced yard, I walk my dog about 1.5 miles a day. Up and down hills, too. Good exercise and about the only kind I get.