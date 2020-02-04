WAXHAW, N.C. — Whenever I come upon a town that flags an “Historic District” as I approach a downtown area, I get a shiver of glad anticipation: I love American history and lore and especially architectural souvenirs of times long past.
Our 13 original states, up and down the eastern seaboard, are especially rich in such historic districts, with 19th or even 18th century relics lovingly restored — homes, churches, commercial buildings such as old mills and frontier storefronts.
The town of Waxhaw, where my son Bruce, his wife, Adriana, and Bruce’s and Adriana’s respective daughters, Anders and Anna, make their home has a great Main Street of gingerbready shops, pubs, restaurants and even an old-timey barbershop.
Though it lies on the southern rim outside Charlotte, Waxhaw’s old center seems a world away from nearby glitzy shopping malls and high-end real estate developments that proliferate around the metro area like mushrooms in dewy meadows.
Paula and I have been to Waxhaw a number of times and recently to help celebrate Bruce’s 50th birthday. So once again we had time to stroll along Waxhaw’s charming Main Street and snoop into kitschy boutiques and coffee bars.
The town dates to the 1700s but was chartered only in 1889 and now claims it’s the third oldest town in Union County. Originally known as Wysacky after a local Indian tribe, the town somehow had its name morph into Waxhaw.
One of our favorite spots on Main Street is Provisions, a bakery, sandwich and soup shop and coffee bar that also features many coffees and teas for sale in bags or tins and a variety of other gift items (wall plaques, napkins bearing proverbs or slogans, etc.).
It has a well-lit room full of old wooden tables and chairs for guests to take their food and drink and settle into long (or short) conversations with friends.
Paula opted for a rather generous blueberry muffin and I for a lemon bar (mmm, good, but loaded with sugar!). For coffee or tea, you choose your own mug from an astonishing variety — mine celebrated U.S. Naval history — and then find yourself a table in what might be dubbed “the schmoozing room.” Lively conversations were under way all around us.
“I love this place,” said our server, Amanda, who had just started her employment at Provisions the previous week. “Everybody is happy here!” The place certainly did have that happy buzz, so I think Amanda had it right.
Best of all, Provisions’ owners and staff love proverbs and folk-wisdom sayings, which are written in chalk on a big blackboard in the schmoozing room or are etched in wall plaques hung all over both rooms.
“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of your life.” — Emerson.
“You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” — Martin Luther King.
“It is not in our stars to hold our destiny, but in ourselves.” — Shakespeare.
Meandering down the street and crossing the railroad tracks to the south of Provisions, we came upon a restored old brick mill, now housing a florist shop and a restaurant. There I spied on wall hangings other quotes to store away:
“Life is for deep kisses, strange adventures, midnight swims, rambling conversations.” — Anon.
“Do small things with great love.” — Mother Theresa.