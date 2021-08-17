How could anyone born before 1990 ever forget Sept. 11, 2001, commonly known as 9/11? Unimaginable. We each know precisely where we were on that day of infamy when our country was savagely attacked by al-Qaeda terrorists who commandeered four airplanes and flew three of them into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
The fourth plane was apparently meant to hit the U.S. Capitol or the White House, but heroic passengers overcame the hijackers, and the plane ended up crashing in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. An estimated 2,977 U.S. and foreign citizens died in those aerial episodes, along with 19 terrorists.
If there’s anything Americans agree upon in these politically divided times, it is that we want to assure that such a militant Islamist attack never occurs again.
Right?
Sad to admit, I’m forced to say, “Apparently not.” We as a nation have not been doing all in our power to head off a resurgence of al-Qaeda and minimize the threat of another mass casualty event. Far from it. As my maternal grandfather, a security guard, might put it, “Somebody is asleep at the switch.”
Just look at what is happening, as you read this, in the Middle Eastern nation of Afghanistan. We are pulling out all U.S. troops and focusing solely on getting American personnel out of the country safely just as the extremist Muslim segment known as the Taliban complete their takeover of provincial capitals and occupy Kabul.
Here is an instance where former President Donald J. Trump and current President Joe Biden have been in total agreement behind one benighted and dangerous foreign policy. Both Trump and Biden talked up the idea of abandoning a 20-year U.S. effort to arm and train an Afghan army and keep a highly efficient U.S. special ops force in place to hold back the Taliban.
Trump told the Taliban, “We’re leaving — just don’t shoot us as we depart.”
Biden has been talking of, as he might put it, “getting the hell out of Afghanistan” since his days as vice president in the Barack Obama administration. Like Trump, he promised to end America’s longest war with assurances that the voters here are tired of “endless wars on Middle Eastern soil.”
We the people must shoulder part of the blame ourselves. Biden did not misspeak there. Public sentiment indeed favored pulling up stakes in Afghanistan and never going back. “Let them fight their own wars,” people said. “Count us out.”
Too late and I’m sure heeded by too few, a voice of sanity recently rose out of my television screen, that of the former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Ryan Crocker.
“We have to remember why we went into Afghanistan in the first place,” he said in an interview on MSNBC. “It was to break up the terrorist haven from which the 9/11 attacks were launched. Al-Qaeda was made possible by Taliban cover.”
“Mr. Crocker, do you think there’s a chance al-Qaeda will regroup in Afghanistan once U.S. troops are gone?” the interviewer asked.
“I’m certain they will,” he replied. And thus, here we go all over again. Back to Square One.
Crocker also said, “We had stabilized things there with just 3,500 American troops. The status quo was working.” And, for my money — and Crocker’s — we should have kept it working, well into the future.