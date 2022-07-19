Allow me to paint a picture to illustrate the gravity of lying — denying facts, distorting reality, spreading falsehoods — in the public sphere as well as in private.
In the mid-1970s while I was a reporter on the Greensboro News and Record (at that time the Record), I took part in a Sunday evening interdenominational prayer group hosted by a Presbyterian elder and executive of Burlington Industries, Noel Garvin.
One evening while 10 or 11 of us were gathered in prayer in Noel’s living room and while thunder, lightning and a hard rain raged outside, we heard an insistent knock on the front door. Noel stopped the prayer and went to the door.
He found there a tall stranger in a trench coat, thoroughly drenched by the rain. The man asked, “Is there a prayer meeting here tonight?” To which Noel said, “Yes, we’re meeting right now.”
“May I come in and join you?” the stranger said.
So Noel welcomed him in. The man said, “Pardon me for interrupting your meeting, but may I give my testimony?” Noel said, “Yes,” and we all agreed.
I cannot recall the stranger’s name, but his story was riveting. Literally, because the man had worked as a riveter in a shipyard. One day while using his electric riveting tool high up on a platform next to a ship’s hull, he lost his balance and fell — not letting go of his device — and landed in a shallow pool of water below.
Just as happens when a person falls into a bathtub holding onto a hair dryer, the man was instantly electrocuted. Coworkers cut the power, rescued him from the water and rushed him to an emergency room, where he was pronounced clinically dead.
Long story short, the man later revived before nurses could send his body to the morgue. He said he had found himself in the afterlife — in short, in what is called “a near-death experience.”
He told us during the Greensboro prayer meeting that his life had become travelling from one city to the next — he had no wife — and telling his story to any church group that would listen.
After giving some graphic images from his afterlife sojourn, including an encounter with an angel, he said he learned during a review of his life that flashed before him that “the sin that God hates the most is the sin of lying.” He did not spell out why, but I had heard a teaching that said lying is involved in many of the sins people commit — adultery, cheating on taxes, slandering another’s good name and all manner of fraud.
I connected this recollection from 47 years ago to a recent Washington Post editorial under the headline “The Jan. 6 Hearing Showed How Lies Can Kill.”
Witnesses at the committee’s hearings have testified that Donald Trump plainly knew that the 2020 election “had not been stolen,” that the counting had been fair. He had been told this by White House attorneys and by his own attorney general, William Barr. Yet he chose deliberately to deny reality and enflame his followers with lie upon lie. “If you want to save your country,” he challenged them, “you’ve got to fight.”
Smitten by their hero’s rhetoric, thousands stormed the Capitol, leaving death, maiming and shameful destruction in their wake. And a country emotionally torn into pieces.