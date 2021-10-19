Which path will dramatically reduce the number of at-will abortions in our country: Making all abortions criminal? Or changing hearts and minds to create an overwhelming popular mindset that respects human life — in all its forms?
The first path has been that chosen by the pro-life lobby, an amalgam of conservative Catholics and evangelical Protestants, with a sprinkling of Orthodox Jews, some Muslims and even agnostics. The thrust of their campaign is aimed at eviscerating the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision known as Roe v. Wade.
That decision opened the door to legalizing abortion in all 50 states. Challenges to Roe are now cropping up in southern states, starting with a new law in Texas that limits legal abortion to the first six weeks of gestation. Reflecting an understanding that using police manpower to crack down on all abortions beyond that timeframe is impractical, if not impossible, the Texas law welcomes people to spy on their neighbors and turn in offenders.
The snooping neighbors stand to pocket a bounty of up to $10,000 for alerting authorities to any illegal abortion they can scout up.
States such as Mississippi and Arkansas, among others, are expected to follow the Texas model. Then the pro-life strategy is to package up these laws and take them before the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of achieving an affirmation.
The Roberts court, with three recent appointees named to the bench by former President Donald J. Trump, comprises a 7-3 conservative majority that might well support the dismantling of Roe. This would not immediately criminalize all abortions, just those in states that had ruled abortion illegal any time after six weeks. Other states would be free to allow abortion to remain legal even into the third trimester.
Pro-life forces, in my assessment, are being short-sighted in gambling that rendering abortion illegal in some states will begin a cascading effect to virtually eliminate abortion as an option for women with unwanted pregnancies. Decidedly, it will not.
Three trends will ensue: 1) a resuscitation of underground abortions, such as thrived in the U.S. pre-Roe but this time with far more sophisticated methods of effecting abortions in a manner less hazardous to women’s health; 2) a flight of pregnant women from states where abortion has been curtailed to states where it is still legal; 3) an opening of the floodgates to pharmaceutical research and development to help women accomplish an abortion “in the safety and comfort of your own home.”
The other outcome of curtailing or even eliminating Roe will be a nightmare for already overburdened detective bureau caseloads and circuit court dockets.
Ah, and that other option? The one about “changing hearts and minds?” I see little in the pro-life forces’ arsenal of pamphlets, posters, ads and rallies to indicate that movement leaders have put much thought or energy into such an approach.
Among other things it would involve a war on sexual promiscuity, the very wellspring of our unwanted pregnancies and abortions.
It might also hark up the “seamless garment” approach to pro-life issues articulated by the late Joseph Cardinal Bernardin of Chicago — valuing life not just in utero but in all stages of growth, more support for impoverished mothers and an elimination of the death penalty. Too many on the right balk at such “radical” ideas.