A Canadian writer has published an article in The Atlantic magazine attacking my favorite devotion — the rosary — as a weapon of right-wing political forces. The piece has drawn sneers and jeers from knowledgeable people in the U.S. and abroad.
Daniel Panneton suggests that the rosary has become “a symbol of violent extremism.”
He fears that what he labels “rad-trad” Catholics are now a significant part of right-wing militancy. By “rad-trad” he seems to mean Catholics who actually attend Mass every Sunday and those who oppose abortion (a very serious sin, according to Catholic moral theology).
The article called the rosary “a sacrament,” which it isn’t. The church considers it “a sacramental” — an object or gesture that inspires worship of God. Other sacramentals are holy water, medals, crucifixes, icons and the gesture known as “the sign of the cross.”
The seven sacraments recognized by the church are seen as “channels of grace.” They include baptism, penance (or reconciliation), Eucharist (holy communion), confirmation, matrimony, holy orders and anointing of the sick and dying.
Prominent Catholic writer and speaker Bishop Robert Barron, head of the Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, diocese, characterized the Atlantic jeremiad as “colossally stupid” and redolent of the kind of uninformed but bitter anti-Catholicism that has dogged the church in America since colonial days.
Panneton ignores the fact that prayer has been regarded as a weapon in spiritual combat against the devil and other dark powers since the time of Christ.
One version says Irish monks offered rosary beads to villagers who wanted to pray the Divine Office (circa A.D. 1000). As the Latin psalms were hard for the uninitiated laypeople to say, the monks said they could recite the “Our Father” (known to Protestants as “the Lord’s prayer”) 150 times.
Much later, the rosary was promoted as a popular devotion by St. Dominic, founder of the Dominican order (13th century). Dominican nuns carry a rosary suspended from a belt and are known for praying a rosary a day.
The rosary traditionally consisted of the sorrowful, the joyful and the glorious mysteries, five decades of beads each. Thus five times 10 times three, or 150 beads. The “Our Fathers” were later replaced by the Hail Mary. And one “Our Father” was placed at the head of each decade.
Since 1571, popes have urged Catholics to pray the rosary and have often referred to it as a powerful weapon in spiritual warfare, along with fasting. In 1893 Pope Leo XIII saw the rosary as an antidote to the oppressions visited upon working people as a result of the Industrial Revolution.
Many Catholic priests, deacons, consecrated male (brothers) and female (sisters) religious and laypeople say a rosary at least weekly, and some, including yours truly, every day. These Catholics span the gamut of political views. The rosary is hardly a devotion exclusive to the right.
To say a rosary of five decades, meditating on one or another set of “mysteries,” can take from 15 to 20 minutes. Another form is what’s called “a broken rosary,” said one decade at a time at diverse moments throughout the day. I can pray a decade while driving somewhere, another while taking a walk, another while sitting on the deck, etc. By day’s end I will have completed all five.
One result of Panneton’s piece, according to Bishop Barron, is that “rosaries have been flying off the shelf.” For the good bishop and myself, that’s a positive.
John Patrick Grace is a Lay Missionary of the Sacred Heart and formerly covered the Vatican for The Associated Press (1968-1973). He lives in eastern Cabell County.
