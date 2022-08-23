The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A Canadian writer has published an article in The Atlantic magazine attacking my favorite devotion — the rosary — as a weapon of right-wing political forces. The piece has drawn sneers and jeers from knowledgeable people in the U.S. and abroad.

Daniel Panneton suggests that the rosary has become “a symbol of violent extremism.”

John Patrick Grace is a Lay Missionary of the Sacred Heart and formerly covered the Vatican for The Associated Press (1968-1973). He lives in eastern Cabell County.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you