Enjoying the political maelstrom? Things are currently crazy and may get more so as we inch closer to the Nov. 3 presidential and state elections. Here are some oddities we are being challenged to digest:
With mask-wearing becoming more and more normalized in West Virginia, under a state mandate, Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, has put a stake in the ground on the issue of reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Whereas Trump has repeatedly called for “all schools to reopen for fall,” Justice defiantly proclaimed, “No one is going to tell me when we should open West Virginia schools — not even the president of the United States.” Justice has set Sept. 1 for his “day of decision” regarding opening schools for in-person classes or else opting for online distance learning.
There’s also been no indication that Trump will hold a rally, outdoors or not, in the Mountain State between now and the election. Trump rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota have been notable for attendees shunning masks and social distancing alike.
Given his insistence on both habits for public gatherings, Justice would be an unlikely governor to encourage such “super spreader” behavior in a state that now ranks as among the best in keeping virus cases and deaths low. As of the previous weekend, West Virginia had lost just 156 residents to COVID-19.
Death totals in adjacent states at the same point were 7,409 deaths in Pennsylvania, 3,755 deaths in Ohio, 3,620 deaths in Maryland, 2,363 deaths in Virginia, and 796 deaths in Kentucky.
Speaking of Republican defiance of Trump, former Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich, a contender against Trump for the party’s 2016 nomination for president, has announced he will deliver an address at the Democratic National Convention this week. Most DNC speakers will voice their remarks from remote locations, though formally speaking the convention will be centered in Milwaukee.
Even sitting Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has publicly demurred on whether she will vote to re-elect Trump this November. Another GOP senator who may join her in thus registering a negative appraisal of Trump may be Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, himself his party’s nominee for president in 2012.
Romney was the only one of 51 Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors in the impeachment case handed to the upper body by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. Trump had been charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
While Trump is under water by 7.7 points in an average of major polls measuring his performance in office and the likelihood of his re-election, West Virginia and Wyoming are expected to remain solidly in the former TV reality show host’s camp. Those two coal-mining states gave Trump his strongest margins of victory in 2016.
That said, polls have also indicated some slippage in Trump’s core base of support. Some 2016 Trump voters from our state have no doubt contributed to that slide. I know a few of those myself.