What will a free and sovereign Ukraine mean for the United States? The defeat of rampant authoritarianism determined to crush democracy, not just Ukraine’s version, but democracy everywhere, including our own. That’s what.
To accomplish victory for what many analysts see as a brutal, almost demonic, dream, Russian President Vladimir Putin has now lost 200,000-plus of his supposedly crack troops to the maw of his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine begun just one year ago this coming Friday, Feb. 24.
That comes to nearly four times the number of U.S. troops lost in four years of fighting in Vietnam. Russia’s troops were all lost in one year’s span in a war that an egomaniacal leader expected to win in four days. The adjective “delusional” does not begin to cover it.
Ukraine, by its calculations, has lost some 150,000 troops killed in this war and over 7,000 civilians — men, women and children — mostly due to bombings. Also importantly, more than 12 million Ukrainian civilians, mostly women and children, have fled their homes. Over 5.2 million are sheltering in often bare-bones conditions in neighboring countries. Another 7 million have relocated within Ukraine.
The crisis of these refugees is severe. Their numbers have been overwhelming even hospitable towns of Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria (among other nations).
Some 5,000 ex-military Americans have gone to Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion and to stand for democracy writ large, including our own. Up to 200 so far have died in the fighting (a Russian claim). Why? Because they saw a defeat for democracy in Ukraine as a defeat for democracy worldwide.
The administration of President Joe Biden with bipartisan support from our Congress (with a few exceptions) has committed to funneling $29.9 billion worth of military other support to the government run by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Germany, France, the Scandinavian countries and the United Kingdom are among other contributors to the cause of resisting the Russian attempt to conquer a country once under the old Soviet Communist regime. And a country that now has ambitions to join Europe and the western alliance of freedom-loving peoples known as NATO.
Some of us here in the Tri-State area have anguished over watching Ukrainians being bombed and brutalized by Russian invaders, seeing their homes crumble into ruins, being forced to abandon their livelihoods and become refugees.
And we have decided to join the struggle: On the side of Ukraine; on the side of democracy. We are inviting all of you reading this column to join us. And spread the word.
Pastor John Yeager of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church and I are co-founders of a just-minted Ukraine Support group known as Sunflower Seeds Inc., in line for 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. We have recruited great minds and willing hands from Cabell and Wayne counties, Lawrence County, Ohio, and Boyd County, Kentucky, to join our steering committee.
Our mission is to raise awareness and raise resources to help Ukraine.
We are now linked also to MUkraine, a well-credentialed study group at Marshall led by Russian-born Dr. Victor Fet who do weekly podcasts on the Ukraine-Russian war that are sent around the globe. Some are interviews with key players right in the midst of the war.
Sunflower Seeds is already channeling funds to Orange, France, a city near Aix-en-Provence from which caravans of supplies — food, medicine, sanitary items, clothes — are being trucked to Jaroslow, Poland, to help sustain masses of Ukrainian refugees. A native of Orange, Dr. Sandrine Pierre, a member of our group’s steering committee and a biomedical researcher at Marshall, has forged this spirited connection, allowing us to resupply Ukrainian refugees swiftly and efficiently.
It will all be laid out Friday, Feb. 24, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Blvd, Huntington, starting at 7 p.m. with video, talks by experts on Ukraine and Russia, and stirring intervals of worship and praise and prayers for God to bring peace and security to Ukraine. Please join us.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
