The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

What will a free and sovereign Ukraine mean for the United States? The defeat of rampant authoritarianism determined to crush democracy, not just Ukraine’s version, but democracy everywhere, including our own. That’s what.

To accomplish victory for what many analysts see as a brutal, almost demonic, dream, Russian President Vladimir Putin has now lost 200,000-plus of his supposedly crack troops to the maw of his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine begun just one year ago this coming Friday, Feb. 24.

John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you