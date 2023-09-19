The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Browsing in the used books section of Plot Twist Books on D Street in South Charleston, a new entry to West Virginia’s growing bevy of independent bookstores, I found myself paging through a book by a celebrated French magazine editor, Jean-Dominique Bauby.

Issued in English translation by Fourth Estate publishing in London in 1997, the book’s curious title is “The Diving-Bell & the Butterfly.” It’s only 139 pages in length and thus a quick read. The slim volume is touted on the cover as “One of the Great Books of the Century” in a review excerpt from The Financial Times.

John Patrick Grace ia a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. For the past 28 years he has been a book editor and a regional publisher based in or near Huntington. He also teaches The Life Writing Class.

