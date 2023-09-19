Browsing in the used books section of Plot Twist Books on D Street in South Charleston, a new entry to West Virginia’s growing bevy of independent bookstores, I found myself paging through a book by a celebrated French magazine editor, Jean-Dominique Bauby.
Issued in English translation by Fourth Estate publishing in London in 1997, the book’s curious title is “The Diving-Bell & the Butterfly.” It’s only 139 pages in length and thus a quick read. The slim volume is touted on the cover as “One of the Great Books of the Century” in a review excerpt from The Financial Times.
Fourth Estate also states on the cover that Bauby’s narrative nonfiction account of his life in a “locked-up” body after a paralyzing stroke made it to the status of Number 1 bestseller in the U.K.
The stroke cut Bauby down from his pinnacle as editor in chief of Elle, the leading magazine for women in France and highly regarded for the literary quality of its essays, personality profiles, and feature stories. The editor was just 44 years old when calamity hit.
What makes Bauby’s book unique is its manner of composition, for Bauby, you see, could not move his hands nor even speak a word following the terrible stroke. He was bundled into a bed in a Parisian hospital, able to receive visitors but unable to communicate with them verbally. His hearing, however, was still intact.
So he dictated the book, letter by letter, by flicks of an eyelid!
As improbable though this seems, Bauby clearly brought it off, otherwise the book would not exist. (The book, by the way, was also made into a film.)
A system was devised so that the letters of the alphabet would be paraded on a lighted screen in Bauby’s room. Visitors would read the alphabet out loud until with a wink of an eye, Bauby would stop them at a given letter. That letter became part of a word that would be completed as the process of reading letters and Bauby’s eyelid flicks continued.
Word was followed by word until a full sentence had been formed. Then Bauby and his visitors began again, one letter at a time, to work on the next sentence. Groups of sentences became paragraphs, and paragraphs became chapters — the most labor-intensive method of writing a book anyone could ever imagine.
The title came from sounds that Bauby seemed to be hearing in his paralyzed state, the sound of a diving bell plumbing ocean depths, the sounds of butterflies’ wings whirring in his head.
Of course no one would want to read a book just to see how the curious method of composition turned out --unless the result was the scintillating, compelling prose that Bauby’s creative mind dictated to his helpers. So let me stop right here and offer you a sample:
“By means of a tube threaded into my stomach, two or three bags of brownish fluid provide my daily calorific needs. For pleasure I have to turn to the vivid memory of tastes and smells. ... Once I was a master at recycling leftovers. Now I cultivate the art of simmering memories.
“If I do the cooking, it is always a success. The bourguignon is tender, the boeuf en gelee’ translucent, the apricot pie possesses just the requisite tartness. … What a banquet!”
John Patrick Grace ia a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. For the past 28 years he has been a book editor and a regional publisher based in or near Huntington. He also teaches The Life Writing Class.
