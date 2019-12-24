“Go, tell it on the mountain/Over the hills and everywhere/Go, tell it on the mountain/that Jesus Christ is born!”
Christmas Eve is here. As you read this, my wife and I will be gathering with her family in a beautiful Palatine, Illinois, neighborhood in the northwest Chicago suburbs, with members having winged or driven in from as far as Arizona, Kansas and West Virginia.
Paula’s family is of Polish origin, and Polish Christmas traditions rule. Of Irish and Welsh heritage myself, I’ve adapted just fine to a meatless Christmas Eve feast of pierogi, baked flounder, and a smorgasbord of salads and casseroles, all served buffet style. Then go find yourself a place at one or another of the tables set up throughout the front and back parlors.
A reading by Paula’s brother Carl, at whose home we are met, formally begins the meal. Each year he reads the same passage from Luke, Chapter 2, verses 1 through 20: “the Christmas story” of Mary and Joseph following the decree of Caesar Augustus to go to their hometown to be enrolled for tax purposes.
Joseph must take his bride to Bethlehem “because he was of the house and family of David.” Mary is pregnant and rides a donkey, guided by her husband on foot. Since they found “no room at the inn,” they end up in a stable for oxen. And there it is that Jesus is born. Mary wraps him in swaddling clothes and lays him in a manger.
Shepherds watching over their flock on the hills above find themselves visited by an angel who brings a radiant glow that Luke calls “the glory of the Lord.” The angel tells the fear-struck shepherds: “Do not be afraid, for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord.”
Obediently, the shepherds head down into town to look for a stable where a child wrapped in swaddling clothes is lying in a manger. Like good early evangelists, they spread the word about the amazing child they have seen, and return to the fields “glorifying and praising God.”
Carl reads the story with a certain eloquence, with pauses for dramatic effect. Then we respond with a choral grace asking for a blessing over “the gifts we have received from Thy bounty, through Christ our Lord.”
Conversation at table is lively but concerns mostly family news and happenings, and recollections of Christmases past. Politics is strictly off limits as table talk.
One Polish tradition I particularly enjoy is the “breaking of the wafer.” We are each given thin baked sheets of bread that can be snapped off into pieces.
You present your bread to another family member for him or her to break off, and with each broken-off piece the person will ask a blessing for you: health, happiness in your marriage, success at work, etc., and wish you “a Merry Christmas.” Then you do likewise for the other. You do this with one family member after another, all around the room. Nice.
Supper is followed by a big group sing, with both spiritual and secular carols, from “Silent Night” to “White Christmas,” from “Joy to the World” to “Jingle Bells.” And then comes gift giving, nowadays with a child playing Santa.