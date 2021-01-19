Fallout from the Capitol riots, as we move toward Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president:
Police and FBI have thus far arrested upward of 120 persons in at least 10 states, some of whom may face felony charges of insurrection that could carry a 20-year federal prison sentence.
Heard on cable TV news: An interview with Rep. Jason Crowe, D-Colo., in which he told of Republican House colleagues coming up to him in tears saying how much they would like to have voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump for inciting the assault. But, one added, “I’m afraid if I did, my life would be in danger.”
Crowe replied shortly: “Welcome to the club.”
When I relayed this incident to my wife, Paula, she called congressional Republicans who still clung to Trump “gutless wonders” and added, “They are sworn to defend the U.S. Constitution, and Donald Trump has been an enemy of the Constitution. So if they are not going to vote for impeachment, what the hell do they think they’re doing in Congress?”
Another family member who voted for Trump twice told me, with some bitterness, how he regretted voting for him the second time, and blamed Trump outright for whipping up his rally crowd into an avenging and pillaging mob.
In the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg one Brad Rukstales was suspended as CEO of a data marketing solutions firm, Cogensia, for his participation in the forced entry of the Capitol. Chastened, Rukstales released the following statement: “In a moment of extremely poor judgment following the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., I followed hundreds of others through an open set of doors to see what was taking place inside. I was arrested for the first time in my life and charged with unlawful entry.
“My decision to enter the capitol was wrong and I am deeply regretful to have done so. As a peaceful and law-abiding citizen I condemn the violence and destruction that took place. I offer my sincere apologies for my indiscretion. I deeply regret that my actions have brought embarrassment to my family, colleagues and fellow countrymen.
“It was the single worst personal decision of my life. I have no excuse for my actions and wish I could take them back.”
Biggest political surprise was that former Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., let it be known that he was heartened by the impeachment process. Speculation among the media gave 50-50 odds that McConnell could actually vote to convict Trump of sparking insurrection when the House articles of impeachment reach the Senate floor.
Among two U.S. senators, three U.S. representatives and other officials from West Virginia whom I asked for reactions to the Capitol riots, only Huntington Mayor Steve Williams responded, as follows:
“In our nation individuals celebrate the freedom to object to the top of their lungs in protest of what they perceive as an injustice. But there was nothing to celebrate on Jan. 6 when insurrectionists chose to overtake, enter, and attempt to destroy our nation’s temple of democracy.
“We must abandon this shameful behavior and return to a nation that believes in unity and adheres to a more respectful and civil method of discourse.
“Sadly, Jan. 6, 2021 was a deep, dark night in our nation. We pray that Providence will stand by America and guide her during this night.”